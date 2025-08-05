Trump Says Treasury Secretary Bessent Doesn’t Want Fed Chair Role, Lists 4 Potential Candidates

President Donald Trump has narrowed the field of potential Federal Reserve chairs to four candidates, excluding Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who prefers to remain in his current role.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s resignation, effective this Friday, allows Trump to appoint another ally to the Fed’s Board of Governors, strengthening his influence as he pushes for lower interest rates.

With the Fed maintaining its benchmark rate at 4.25%-4.5% and markets anticipating a September cut, Trump’s criticism of Chair Jerome Powell and consideration of candidates like Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett, and Christopher Waller signal a potential shift in monetary policy direction.

President Donald Trump’s recent comments on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” signal a pivotal shift in the landscape of U.S. monetary policy, as he outlined his plans for the Federal Reserve’s leadership and reiterated his push for lower interest rates. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term set to expire in May 2026, Trump has narrowed the field of potential successors to four candidates, explicitly ruling out Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who was previously seen as a frontrunner. Bessent, in a conversation with Trump, expressed his desire to remain in his current role, stating, “I want to stay where I am,” and affirmed his commitment to working with the president. This development, combined with Fed Governor Adriana Kugler’s unexpected resignation effective this Friday, underscores Trump’s growing influence over the central bank’s direction at a critical juncture for the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate, currently held steady at 4.25%-4.5%, has been a focal point of contention. Trump has consistently criticized Powell, whom he nominated in 2017, for not maintaining sufficiently low rates. During Tuesday’s interview, Trump recounted a conversation in which Powell allegedly promised, “Sir, I’ll keep interest rates so low. I’m a low interest rate person.” However, the Fed’s cautious approach – evidenced by its decision last week to maintain rates after cutting them by a full percentage point from September to December 2024 – has drawn Trump’s ire. Market expectations point to a potential rate cut in September, aligning with the administration’s aggressive stance on easing monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.

Among the candidates under consideration for the Fed chair role are former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and Kevin Hassett, the National Economic Council director and a trusted Trump advisor. Both are vocal proponents of lower interest rates, aligning with Trump’s economic priorities. Fed Governor Christopher Waller is also believed to be in contention, though Trump remained coy about the fourth candidate, noting only that “other people” are being considered. The president described both Warsh and Hassett as “very good,” suggesting a preference for individuals who share his vision for a more accommodative monetary stance. Kugler’s resignation, which Trump called “a pleasant surprise,” further bolsters his ability to shape the Fed’s Board of Governors by appointing another ally, potentially amplifying his influence over policy decisions.

The possibility of appointing a “shadow chair” to challenge Powell’s authority until his term ends has been floated, though Trump stopped short of endorsing the strategy, calling it merely “a possibility.” Such a move would reflect the administration’s broader efforts to assert control over the Fed, an institution historically insulated from political pressures. Trump’s dissatisfaction with Powell stems from the central bank’s independence in setting rates, which he believes should align more closely with his economic agenda. The Fed’s recent actions, including the 1% rate reduction in late 2024, indicate responsiveness to economic indicators, but Trump’s rhetoric suggests he seeks a more aggressive approach to spur growth.

The broader economic context adds urgency to these developments. With inflation pressures easing and markets anticipating further rate cuts, the next Fed chair will inherit a complex landscape. Warsh, known for his hawkish leanings during his tenure as a Fed governor, has since advocated for policies that could support Trump’s growth-oriented agenda. Hassett, a key architect of Trump’s economic policies, brings a deep understanding of the administration’s priorities, including tax cuts and deregulation. Waller, as a sitting governor, offers continuity but may face scrutiny for his alignment with Powell’s current framework. The selection of the next chair will signal whether Trump prioritizes ideological alignment or institutional stability.

As the U.S. economy navigates global uncertainties and domestic policy shifts, Trump’s influence over the Fed’s future is becoming increasingly pronounced. His ability to appoint a new governor following Kugler’s departure and his strategic selection of a chair to succeed Powell will shape monetary policy for years to come. With markets closely watching the Fed’s next moves, the administration’s push for lower rates and its reshaping of the central bank’s leadership underscore a critical moment in the intersection of politics and economics.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.