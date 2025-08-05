Intel Reportedly Faces Major Hurdle in PC Chip Manufacturing Process

Intel’s 18A manufacturing process, critical for competing with TSMC and growing its foundry business, is facing significant quality issues with low yields of around 5% to 10% for Panther Lake chips, far below the 50% to 80% needed for profitability.

Despite showcasing Panther Lake chips in functional laptops and entering “risk production,” Intel struggles with high defect rates, risking unprofitable sales or losses by the planned Q4 2025 launch.

New CEO Lip-Bu Tan is leveraging supply-chain expertise to improve yields, but failure to secure external foundry business for the 14A process could lead Intel to exit leading-edge manufacturing entirely.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is grappling with significant challenges in its ambitious push to reclaim a leading position in advanced chip manufacturing, according to a Reuters report. The company’s 18A process, a cornerstone of its strategy to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) and bolster its fledgling contract foundry business, is facing quality issues that threaten its ability to produce high-end chips profitably. Intel has invested billions in developing 18A, including factory construction and upgrades, with the aim of producing cutting-edge semiconductors like its Panther Lake laptop chips, set for high-volume production in Q4 2025. However, low yields and persistent defects are casting doubt on the company’s ability to meet these goals and close the technological gap with TSMC.

The 18A process, which incorporates next-generation transistors and a more efficient power delivery system, was intended to showcase Intel’s manufacturing prowess and attract external customers to its foundry. Yet, according to two Reuters sources familiar with Intel’s test data, only about 5% of Panther Lake chips met specifications as of late last year, improving to roughly 10% by mid-2025. These figures, described as significantly below industry standards, indicate a yield far too low for profitable production. Intel’s Chief Financial Officer, David Zinsner, disputed these numbers in a July 24 interview with Reuters, asserting that yields were higher but declining to provide specific data. He emphasized that yields are expected to improve monthly, targeting a level suitable for production by year-end, though he acknowledged that profit margins would not yet be favorable.

Intel’s historical approach, as noted by the report, has been to achieve yields above 50% before scaling production to protect margins, with profitability typically requiring yields of 70% to 80%. For a chip as intricate as Panther Lake, where defects can severely impact viability, achieving such yields by the planned fourth-quarter launch in 2025 appears daunting. Without significant improvements, Intel may face the prospect of selling chips at reduced margins or even at a loss, undermining the financial rationale for its foundry ambitions. The company’s statement on July 30 maintained that Panther Lake is “fully on track” and expressed confidence in its yield trajectory, positioning it as a competitive product in the notebook market.

The complexity of 18A’s innovations, including simultaneous implementation of new transistor designs and energy delivery features, has introduced substantial manufacturing risks. Two sources described Intel’s aggressive timeline as a high-stakes gamble, with one noting that the approach resembled a desperate, all-or-nothing effort. Defect rates for Panther Lake chips have been reported as three times higher than acceptable for high-volume production, further complicating Intel’s path forward. Despite these setbacks, Intel highlighted progress in April by entering “risk production” for Panther Lake and showcased functional laptops using these chips at Taiwan’s Computex expo in May.

Under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel is intensifying efforts to address these challenges, with Tan leveraging supply-chain relationships to improve yields, according to Zinsner. However, Intel’s partial reliance on TSMC for its own chip designs, including the upcoming Nova Lake, underscores the gap it must bridge to achieve manufacturing independence. The company has also signaled that failure to secure external foundry business for its next-generation 14A process could lead to a complete exit from leading-edge manufacturing, a move that would mark a significant retreat from its current strategy.

Intel’s struggles with 18A reflect broader challenges in the semiconductor industry, where shrinking chip geometries and increasing complexity demand near-perfect execution. As TSMC continues to dominate advanced chip production, Intel’s ability to overcome its yield issues and deliver on 18A’s promise will be critical to its goal of revitalizing U.S.-based chip manufacturing and establishing a competitive foundry business. For now, the company’s path to profitability and market expansion remains uncertain, with Panther Lake’s success serving as a pivotal test of its technological and strategic ambitions.

