Boeing Faces Major Setback as 3,200 Defense Workers Go on Strike

shares fell 0.55% to $220.67 in premarket trading after 3,200 defense unit workers, represented by IAM Local 837, went on strike, rejecting a contract offering a 20% wage increase and a $5,000 ratification bonus. The strike, impacting critical defense programs like the F-15EX and F-47, could cost Boeing up to $6 billion over 60 days, though contingency plans and cost-plus contracts may mitigate financial strain.

The Boeing Company (BA) faces a significant labor disruption as 3,200 workers from its defense unit, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 837, initiated a strike at midnight on Monday, August 4, following the rejection of a contract offer. This walkout, the first at Boeing’s St. Louis-area defense facilities since 1996, has led to a 0.55% decline in Boeing’s shares to $220.67 in premarket trading, reflecting investor concerns about potential production delays in critical defense programs. The rejected contract included a 20% wage increase over four years, a $5,000 ratification bonus, enhanced retirement benefits, and wage adjustments for employees at the top of the pay scale, which Boeing described as its “richest” offer ever to the union. Despite these concessions, IAM District 837 members, led by Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling, deemed the proposal inadequate, emphasizing that it failed to address the workforce’s priorities and sacrifices. Boelling stated, “IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defense,” underscoring the union’s resolve to secure a fair agreement.

The strike affects Boeing’s defense operations in St. Louis, St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois, where workers contribute to key programs like the F-15EX Eagle II, the F-47 Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter jet, and other military hardware such as the KC-46 tanker and P-8 Poseidon. These programs are vital to Boeing’s defense portfolio, which, while smaller than its commercial aviation segment, remains a strategic pillar generating $6.6 billion in revenue in Q2 2025. The labor action poses risks to Boeing’s production timelines, particularly for the F-47, recently awarded to Boeing by the U.S. Air Force, and could strain relationships with defense customers if prolonged. Unlike the 2024 commercial strike by 33,000 workers in the Pacific Northwest, which cost Boeing an estimated $5.5 billion, the financial impact of this defense strike is expected to be less severe due to the smaller workforce and the division’s lower revenue contribution. Analysts estimate a 60-day strike could cost Boeing up to $6 billion, or $100 million per day, but the company’s shift to cost-plus contracts and improved liquidity provide a buffer compared to previous labor disputes.

Boeing’s management, led by Vice President Dan Gillian, expressed disappointment over the rejection, noting that the offer addressed all stated union priorities. The company has activated a contingency plan utilizing non-union workers to mitigate disruptions, but the absence of scheduled talks with IAM suggests a prolonged standoff could challenge Boeing’s operational stability.

The strike comes at a time when Boeing is navigating a fragile financial recovery, having reported a $11.82 billion net loss in 2024, driven by commercial aviation setbacks like the 737 MAX crisis. The defense unit, despite a $2.3 billion loss in Q4 2024, has shown signs of stabilization, with narrower deficits in early 2025. The labor unrest highlights broader tensions in the aerospace industry, where unions are increasingly assertive amid rising inflation and healthcare costs. For Boeing, resolving this dispute swiftly is critical to maintaining momentum in its defense programs and reassuring investors, as evidenced by the slight dip in its stock price, which remains above its year-low of $128.88 but below its year-high of $242.69.

