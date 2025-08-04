Tesla Approves Record $29 Billion Share Award for Elon Musk

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) granted CEO Elon Musk 96 million shares worth $29 billion to secure his leadership, following a Delaware court’s 2024 ruling that voided his $50 billion 2018 compensation package for being unfair to shareholders.

Tesla’s stock rose 2.33% to $309.69 in premarket trading, reflecting investor confidence in Musk’s continued focus on the company’s AI and robotics initiatives.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has awarded CEO Elon Musk 96 million new shares valued at approximately $29 billion, a strategic move to secure his leadership amid a Delaware court’s ruling that invalidated his 2018 compensation package worth over $50 billion for being unfair to shareholders.

The decision reflects Tesla’s efforts to retain Musk, its largest shareholder with a 13% stake, as he pivots the company’s focus from affordable electric vehicles to advanced AI-driven initiatives like robotaxis and humanoid robots. This shift positions Tesla as a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics, diverging from its traditional identity as an automaker. The new compensation package, detailed in a regulatory filing, aims to increase Musk’s voting power to ensure his commitment to Tesla’s mission, a priority echoed by both Musk and shareholders. The special committee formed by Tesla’s board in 2024 emphasized that the award addresses Musk’s extensive external ventures, including his roles at SpaceX, Neuralink, and xAI, which compete for his attention.

The committee noted confidence that the grant will incentivize Musk to remain at Tesla, particularly as he navigates an appeal launched in March 2025 against the Delaware court’s decision, which cited flaws in the approval process of the original 2018 package. To prevent duplicative compensation, the filing clarified that if the 2018 CEO Performance Award is reinstated, the new interim grant will be forfeited or offset, ensuring no “double dip.” The shares in the new award are subject to vesting conditions, requiring Musk to maintain a key executive role through 2027 and adhere to a five-year holding period, except for tax payments or the $23.34 per share exercise price, matching the 2018 award’s terms. Tesla’s stock responded positively, rising 2.33% to $309.69 in premarket trading, signaling investor optimism about Musk’s continued leadership despite legal and strategic uncertainties.

The compensation package underscores the delicate balance Tesla must strike between rewarding its visionary CEO and addressing shareholder concerns, particularly as the company navigates a transformative phase in a competitive EV and AI market. With global electric vehicle demand facing challenges and Tesla’s valuation heavily tied to Musk’s ambitious projects, the outcome of the ongoing legal battle and the effectiveness of this new award will be critical in shaping Tesla’s trajectory and maintaining investor confidence.

