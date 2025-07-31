Laundry, Done by a Robot: The Future Just Showed Up

Figure AI’s Figure 02 robot, powered by the Helix AI model, autonomously performs laundry tasks with human-like dexterity, showcasing advanced AI capabilities using six RGB cameras and a vision-language-action model.

Figure AI’s Figure 02 humanoid robot, powered by the company’s proprietary Helix AI model, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to autonomously perform household tasks, such as doing laundry, marking a significant advancement in domestic robotics. A recent video features a 5-foot-6-inch humanoid robot effortlessly transferring laundry to a washer with striking, human-like dexterity- completely autonomously. This breakthrough underscores the growing potential of AI-powered robots to revolutionize daily life by taking on labor-intensive household tasks.

Figure 02, equipped with six RGB cameras and a vision-language-action model, leverages its 3x computing power increase over its predecessor, Figure 01, to process visual data and natural language commands, enabling precise, multi-step task execution in dynamic settings. The robot’s 16-degree-of-freedom hands, capable of carrying up to 25 kg, and a 2.25 KWh battery supporting 7.5 hours of operation, underscore its practical design for real-world applications.

A Figure 02 robot doing laundry. Not teleoperated but using AI!

Figure’s focus on general-purpose humanoid robots extends beyond homes, with commercial deployments at BMW’s South Carolina plant, where Figure 02 has achieved a 400% speed increase and sevenfold success rate improvement in tasks like sheet metal insertion. The company, valued at $2.6 billion after raising $675 million from investors like NVIDIA (NVDA) and Intel (INTC), aims to address labor shortages while planning alpha testing in homes by late 2025. This laundry demonstration signals a future where AI-powered robots seamlessly integrate into households, redefining convenience and efficiency.

