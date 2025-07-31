Treasury Secretary Bessent Hints at Upcoming Deal with China

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade agreement, stating on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the “makings of a deal” exist, though technical details remain unresolved ahead of the August 12 deadline.

expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade agreement, stating on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the “makings of a deal” exist, though technical details remain unresolved ahead of the August 12 deadline. The U.S. and China, currently in a tariff truce after reducing duties from 145% to 30% and 125% to 10% respectively, engaged in tough negotiations in Stockholm, with President Trump’s approval still required for any final deal.

U.S. concerns about China’s purchase of Iranian oil and technology transfers to Russia underscore the broader geopolitical tensions influencing the ongoing trade talks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced optimism about reaching a trade agreement with China, emphasizing ongoing negotiations as a critical tariff deadline of August 12 approaches. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Bessent stated, “I believe that we have the makings of a deal,” though he cautioned that technical details remain unresolved and the agreement is “not 100% done.” He described the talks, which spanned two days in Stockholm, as challenging, noting that both the U.S. and China are tough negotiators. Bessent has not yet discussed the potential deal with President Donald Trump, who has insisted on personally approving any final agreement with China. The absence of specific details from Bessent about the deal’s structure leaves room for speculation, but the urgency of the negotiations underscores the high stakes for both nations’ economies.

The U.S. and China are currently observing a tariff truce, a respite from earlier aggressive trade measures. Previously, the U.S. imposed 145% duties on Chinese imports, prompting China to retaliate with 125% tariffs. These rates have since been reduced to 30% and 10%, respectively, reflecting a de-escalation in trade tensions. The broader context of U.S.-China relations, however, remains complex. The U.S. has raised concerns about China’s purchase of Iranian oil and its supply of technology to Russia, which could have military applications. These issues, while not directly tied to the tariff negotiations, highlight the multifaceted nature of bilateral tensions, including geopolitical and security dimensions that could influence the trade talks.

The global economic implications of a potential U.S.-China trade pact are significant, given the two nations’ roles as the world’s largest economies. A successful agreement could stabilize markets, reduce supply chain disruptions, and ease inflationary pressures stemming from tariffs. However, the lack of clarity on the deal’s terms and the need for Trump’s approval introduce uncertainty. Bessent’s confidence, tempered by acknowledgment of unresolved issues, suggests cautious optimism. The August 12 deadline adds pressure to finalize an agreement, as failure to do so could risk renewed tariff escalations, potentially impacting global trade flows and economic growth. The negotiations reflect a delicate balance between economic cooperation and strategic competition, with both sides seeking to protect their national interests while avoiding a broader trade war.

