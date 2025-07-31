Nvidia’s H20 AI Chips Face Beijing’s Tight Scrutiny Amid Tracking and Security Fears

Nvidia (NVDA) faces heightened scrutiny from Beijing’s Cyberspace Administration of China over national security concerns related to its H20 AI chips, despite U.S. approval to resume exports to China.

U.S. lawmakers, through the proposed U.S. Chip Security Act, are pushing for mandatory security and tracking features in advanced AI chips, amid concerns that Nvidia’s technology could enhance China’s AI capabilities.

Nvidia (NVDA) faces a complex geopolitical landscape as it navigates the resumption of its H20 chip exports to China, a move that has drawn attention from both Washington and Beijing, according to a CNBC report. The company, a leader in AI chip technology with a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, has been granted assurances from U.S. authorities to resume shipments of its made-for-China H20 general processing units. However, Beijing’s Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is intensifying scrutiny, raising national security concerns about potential vulnerabilities in these chips. This development underscores the delicate balance Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang must strike between complying with U.S. semiconductor policies and accessing China’s lucrative market.

The CAC met with Nvidia representatives on Thursday to address reported security risks associated with the H20 chips, including potential backdoors and vulnerabilities. According to the report, the regulator cited concerns about “tracking and positioning” and “remote shutdown” technologies allegedly embedded in Nvidia’s chips, as highlighted by American AI experts. These claims align with growing calls from U.S. lawmakers for stricter oversight of advanced chip exports. In May, a bipartisan group of U.S. legislators, led by Republican Senator Tom Cotton and Democratic Representative Bill Foster, introduced the U.S. Chip Security Act. The proposed legislation mandates that semiconductor companies like Nvidia incorporate security mechanisms and location verification in their advanced AI chips, with experts noting that such tracking technology is already integrated into Nvidia’s products.

Nvidia’s H20 chips, designed specifically for the Chinese market, faced an effective export ban in April, leading to a significant financial impact. The company reported a $4.5 billion writedown on unsold H20 inventory in May and estimated that its last financial quarter’s sales would have been $2.5 billion higher without the export restrictions. To meet anticipated demand in China, Nvidia has reportedly placed orders for 300,000 H20 chipsets with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). This strategic move follows Huang’s recent visit to Beijing, where he announced the expected resumption of H20 chip sales, shortly after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite these challenges, Nvidia’s stock performance remains robust, with shares rising 1.90% to $182.68 in premarket trading on Thursday. The company has seen a 33.5% increase year to date and a 64% surge year over year, reflecting strong investor confidence in its AI-driven growth. However, the renewed scrutiny from Beijing introduces potential risks. The CAC’s demand for Nvidia to submit documentation clarifying security risks signals that Chinese regulators may impose additional conditions on the chips’ deployment, potentially complicating Nvidia’s efforts to capitalize on China’s AI market.

The broader context of U.S.-China tensions over semiconductor technology adds further complexity. American lawmakers have expressed concerns that easing restrictions on H20 chips could enhance Beijing’s AI capabilities, a sensitive issue given the strategic importance of AI in global competition. Nvidia’s ability to address these concerns while maintaining its market position in China will be critical. The company’s advanced chips, integral to AI development, are at the heart of this geopolitical tug-of-war, with both nations seeking to balance technological advancement with national security imperatives.

