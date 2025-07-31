Q4 Earnings Power Microsoft to $4 Trillion Milestone

Microsoft (MSFT) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.65 and revenue of $76.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations of $3.37 and $73.89 billion, driven by its Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes Azure, generating $29.8 billion.

The company’s stock surged 8.50% to $556.80 in premarket trading, positioning Microsoft to potentially become the second company globally to reach a $4 trillion market valuation.

Analysts highlight Microsoft’s AI and cloud investments, particularly its Copilot software and Azure’s 34% annual revenue growth to $75 billion, as key drivers for future growth, with fiscal 2026 expected to be a significant inflection point.

Microsoft (MSFT) delivered a robust fiscal fourth quarter, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $3.65 and revenue of $76.4 billion, compared to analyst forecasts of $3.37 and $73.89 billion, respectively. This performance marks a significant improvement from the prior year’s $2.95 adjusted EPS and $64.72 billion in revenue. The company’s Intelligent Cloud segment, encompassing its Azure business, generated $29.8 billion, exceeding projections of $29.09 billion and underscoring the pivotal role of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) in driving Microsoft’s growth. CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the transformative impact of these technologies, noting that Azure alone achieved $75 billion in revenue for the year, a 34% increase fueled by diverse workloads.

The market responded enthusiastically, with Microsoft’s stock rising 8.50% to $556.80 in premarket trading on Thursday, positioning the company to potentially become the second globally to reach a $4 trillion market valuation. This surge reflects investor confidence in Microsoft’s strategic focus on cloud and AI, despite the company acknowledging that demand for these services continues to outpace its current capacity. The strength of Microsoft’s cloud offerings aligns with broader industry trends, as evidenced by Google (GOOG, GOOGL), which recently reported strong second-quarter results driven by its own cloud revenue growth. Google’s additional $10 billion investment in AI infrastructure, increasing its annual commitment to $85 billion, highlights the competitive race to dominate AI-driven innovation.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic about Microsoft’s trajectory. Wedbush’s Dan Ives projects that fiscal 2026 will mark a significant inflection point for Microsoft’s AI initiatives, as enterprises increasingly adopt these technologies. BofA Global Research’s Brad Sills pointed to Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot software as a potential catalyst for further growth, suggesting that the company’s investments are poised to yield substantial returns. Microsoft’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for AI and cloud solutions positions it as a leader in the evolving tech landscape, with its latest earnings reinforcing its capacity to deliver value to shareholders while navigating a highly competitive market.

