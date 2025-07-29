Tom Lee’s ETF Hits $2B

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY), managed by Tom Lee, reached over $2 billion in assets under management in less than nine months, the fastest among 258 U.S.-listed actively managed large-cap equity ETFs.

GRNY, with top holdings like Robinhood (HOOD) and Oracle (ORCL), has gained over 18% year to date, surpassing the S&P 500 (SPX) by more than 9 percentage points.

The ETF focuses on high-quality S&P 500 stocks tied to themes like energy, cybersecurity, AI global labor suppliers, and millennial impact, with a 0.75% expense ratio.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY), spearheaded by Wall Street strategist Tom Lee, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing $2 billion in assets under management in just under nine months since its launch in November, according to a CNBC report. This feat positions GRNY as the fastest among 258 U.S.-listed actively managed large-cap equity ETFs to reach this threshold, as per Morningstar and FactSet data, highlighting a rare success in an industry where amassing even $200 million can take years. Lee, a former JPMorgan (JPM) strategist and Fundstrat co-founder, has cultivated a significant online following through his bold market predictions and consistent investor engagement, which has undoubtedly contributed to the fund’s rapid growth.

GRNY, an actively managed ETF, focuses on approximately 35 high-quality stocks within the S&P 500 (SPX), including top holdings like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). The fund has delivered an impressive year-to-date return of over 18%, outpacing the S&P 500 by more than 9 percentage points. This performance underscores Lee’s investment philosophy, which emphasizes identifying companies aligned with long-term, high-conviction themes projected to drive growth over the next five to 10 years. These themes include energy, cybersecurity, global labor suppliers within the artificial intelligence ecosystem, and the economic influence of the millennial generation. By targeting these areas, GRNY aims to capture structural shifts in the market, leveraging trends that are reshaping industries and consumer behavior.

The ETF’s expense ratio of 0.75% reflects its active management approach, balancing the costs of research and strategic stock selection with investor accessibility. Lee has emphasized transparency and clarity in the fund’s strategy, stating, “We want to make investing in our ETF understandable and transparent.” This commitment resonates with his broad online audience, who value his candid and timely market insights. The fund’s name, “Granny Shots,” draws inspiration from an underhand basketball free-throw technique, symbolizing a straightforward, reliable approach to investing in stocks with strong fundamentals and alignment with transformative trends.

The success of GRNY highlights the growing appeal of actively managed ETFs, which offer flexibility to adapt to market dynamics compared to traditional passive funds. Lee’s track record as an optimistic strategist, combined with his ability to identify forward-looking investment opportunities, has positioned GRNY as a standout in a competitive landscape. As economic conditions evolve, particularly with advancements in AI and shifting demographic influences, the fund’s focus on thematic investing could continue to attract capital, reinforcing its status as a leader among its peers.

