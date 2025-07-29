Novo Nordisk Takes a Hit: Full-Year Guidance Slashed, Shares Sink

Novo Nordisk (NVO) cut its 2025 sales growth forecast to 8%-14% and operating profit growth to 10%-16%, citing lower growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the U.S. and weaker international market penetration.

cut its 2025 sales growth forecast to 8%-14% and operating profit growth to 10%-16%, citing lower growth expectations for Wegovy and Ozempic in the U.S. and weaker international market penetration. Despite an 18% y/y sales increase and a 40% operating profit rise in Q2 2025, the company’s stock has dropped as much as 46% amid competitive pressures from Eli Lilly (LLY).

The ousting of CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen in May 2025 and a halved market valuation from its 2024 peak of 615 billion euros signal ongoing challenges for Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), the Danish pharmaceutical powerhouse behind the blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, saw its shares tumble 21% to $54.50 this morning after issuing a second downward revision to its full-year sales and operating profit outlook. The company now projects sales growth of 8%-14% in local currencies for 2025, a significant reduction from its earlier 13%-21% estimate. Similarly, its operating profit growth forecast has been cut to 10%-16%, down from 16%-24%. This adjustment reflects mounting challenges in maintaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving obesity and diabetes treatment markets, particularly against U.S. rival Eli Lilly (LLY).

Despite the lowered outlook, Novo Nordisk reported solid performance in the first half of 2025. Sales grew by 18% year-on-year in both the second quarter and the first half, driven by demand for Wegovy and Ozempic. Operating profit also showed strength, rising 40% in the April-June period and 29% over the first six months. However, these figures mask underlying pressures. The company cited reduced growth expectations for Wegovy in the U.S. obesity market and Ozempic in the U.S. GLP-1 diabetes market, alongside weaker-than-anticipated penetration of Wegovy in select international markets, as key factors dragging down its 2025 projections.

The obesity drug market has become a high-stakes battleground, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly vying for dominance. Wegovy’s meteoric rise propelled Novo to a peak market valuation of approximately 615 billion euros in 2024, briefly crowning it Europe’s most valuable listed company. However, its valuation has since eroded by more than half, reflecting investor skepticism about Novo’s ability to sustain its lead. Eli Lilly’s competing drug, Mounjaro, has gained traction, leveraging a robust U.S. market presence and aggressive innovation, putting Novo on the defensive.

Compounding these challenges, Novo Nordisk underwent a leadership shakeup in May 2025, with CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen ousted by the company and its controlling shareholder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Jorgensen will remain in his role until a successor is named, but the abrupt change has added to investor uncertainty. The company’s strategic direction, particularly its ability to navigate intensifying competition and expand Wegovy’s global footprint, will be critical as it approaches its full second-quarter earnings release on August 6.

Novo Nordisk’s struggles highlight the volatility of the obesity treatment sector, where rapid innovation and shifting market dynamics can swiftly alter fortunes. While the company’s 18% sales growth and strong profit gains in 2025 demonstrate resilience, the lowered forecasts signal headwinds that could test its long-term dominance. Investors will be closely watching the upcoming earnings report for signs of how Novo plans to reclaim momentum in this fiercely competitive landscape.

