Nike Stock Could Surge 18% as J.P. Morgan Sees Major Turnaround

Despite recent challenges with soft demand and inventory issues, Nike’s strategic initiatives and market optimism position it for a potential turnaround, though competition and economic uncertainties remain risks.

Nike (NKE) has seen its stock climb nearly 4% this session to $79.28, reaching a four-month high, following an optimistic upgrade from JPMorgan (JPM), which shifted its rating to “overweight” from “neutral” and raised its price target from $64 to $93. The bank’s confidence, playfully encapsulated in a nod to Nike’s iconic “Just Do It” slogan with a “Just Buy It” call to investors, stems from the athletic apparel giant’s comprehensive five-pronged recovery strategy. This plan, aimed at revitalizing Nike’s market position, focuses on aligning inventory with sales growth by mid-2026, accelerating wholesale orders in key markets like North America and Europe, launching innovative performance products in running and basketball, capitalizing on the 2026 Soccer World Cup in North America, and restoring operating margins to pre-pandemic levels by 2028.

The market’s positive response, with shares jumping nearly 4%, reflects renewed investor confidence in Nike’s ability to navigate recent challenges, including soft demand and inventory overhangs that weighed on performance earlier in 2025. Nike’s strategic focus on inventory management addresses prior missteps, where excess stock led to heavy discounting and margin pressure. By mid-2026, the company aims to streamline its supply chain to better match consumer demand, a critical step in stabilizing profitability. The emphasis on accelerating wholesale orders, particularly in North America and Europe, signals Nike’s intent to strengthen partnerships with retailers, which have been strained by the company’s earlier push toward direct-to-consumer channels.

The introduction of new performance products in running and basketball underscores Nike’s commitment to innovation, a cornerstone of its brand dominance. These categories, where Nike has historically excelled, are expected to drive consumer excitement and recapture market share from competitors. Additionally, the 2026 Soccer World Cup, hosted in North America, presents a significant opportunity for Nike to leverage its global leadership in soccer apparel and footwear, potentially boosting brand visibility and sales. The long-term goal of recovering operating margins to pre-pandemic levels by 2028 reflects a disciplined approach to cost management and operational efficiency, addressing investor concerns about profitability in a competitive landscape.

Nike’s 4% stock surge to $79.28, bolstered by JPMorgan’s $93 price target, highlights the market’s optimism about the company’s turnaround potential. However, challenges remain, including intense competition from emerging brands and macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact consumer spending. Nike’s ability to execute its recovery strategy, particularly in balancing wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels while maintaining brand premium, will be critical to sustaining this momentum. As the company positions itself to capitalize on global sporting events and product innovation, the $113 billion market cap Nike remains a compelling opportunity for investors betting on its ability to reclaim its growth trajectory in the dynamic athletic apparel market.

