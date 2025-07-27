Microsoft Earnings: Analyst Insights and Predictions You Need to Know

Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to report a 14% year-over-year revenue increase to $73.86 billion and net income of $25.27 billion, or $3.38 per share, driven by strong growth in its Intelligent Cloud segment, particularly Azure, which is projected to reach $28.96 billion.

Wall Street anticipates updates on Microsoft’s AI spending for fiscal 2026, following a projected $80 billion in fiscal 2025 capital expenditures, as the company competes with hyperscalers like Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Apple (AAPL).

Microsoft (MSFT) is poised to deliver a robust fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, with Wall Street analysts expressing strong confidence in the software giant’s trajectory. The company’s leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, particularly through its Azure platform and Copilot chatbot, positions it as a cornerstone of the technology sector’s ongoing transformation. All 19 analysts tracked by Visible Alpha maintain a ‘Buy’ or equivalent rating on Microsoft, reflecting a consensus that the stock, which closed at a record high of $518.29 on Friday, has significant room for growth. Their average price target of $578 suggests a 12% upside, while optimistic projections from firms like Wedbush and Citi (c) push even higher, with targets of $600 and $613, respectively. These forecasts underscore Microsoft’s unmatched pricing power and margin strength in enterprise software, as noted by Citi, and its accelerating momentum in AI monetization, as highlighted by Wedbush.

The financial community anticipates Microsoft will report quarterly revenue of $73.86 billion, a 14% increase from the previous year, driven largely by its Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes Azure and is projected to generate $28.96 billion, a 22% year-over-year gain. Net income is expected to reach $25.27 billion, or $3.38 per share, compared to $22.04 billion, or $2.95 per share, in the prior year. These figures reflect Microsoft’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for cloud and AI solutions, areas where it continues to outpace competitors. The company’s strategic investments in AI infrastructure have been a focal point, with analysts eager for updates on its capital expenditure plans for fiscal year 2026, which began this month. In April, CFO Amy Hood indicated that capital spending would increase in fiscal 2025 to $80 billion but grow at a slower pace in the following year, a contrast to Alphabet (GOOGL), which recently raised its 2025 capex projection to $85 billion from $75 billion.

Microsoft’s earnings arrive amid a busy week for hyperscalers, with Meta (META) also reporting on Wednesday, followed by Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) on Thursday. Investors will scrutinize Microsoft’s guidance for insights into its AI-driven growth strategy, particularly as competition intensifies in the cloud and AI markets. The company’s ability to balance substantial investments with profitability has set it apart, with analysts at Jefferies and Wedbush emphasizing its pole position in the AI revolution. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI tools like Copilot and rely on Azure’s scalable infrastructure, Microsoft is well-positioned to sustain its leadership in the technology landscape, delivering value to shareholders and reinforcing its status as a top-tier investment.

