Intel’s Stock Implosion: Single-Day Drop Erases Nearly All 2025 Gains

shares dropped 9.33% to $20.52 after announcing foundry cost cuts, overshadowing a better-than-expected earnings report with adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, surpassing estimates. CEO Lip-Bu Tan emphasized a customer-driven approach for the 14A process, halting projects in Germany and Poland, slowing Ohio production, and reducing the workforce by 15% to 75,000 employees.

The company faces uncertainty in securing external foundry customers, contributing to one of its sharpest single-day losses since August 2024, and a widened net loss of $2.9 billion, amid struggles in the AI market dominated by Nvidia (NVDA).

Intel (INTC) is grappling with significant challenges as its stock tumbled 9.33% to $20.52 during midday trading on Friday, erasing most of its year-to-date gains and registering one of its sharpest single-day losses since August 2024 – when shares plunged 26%, wiping out over $30 billion in market value. The sharp drop followed the company’s announcement of drastic measures to address its struggling chip manufacturing business, overshadowing a better-than-expected earnings report released late Thursday. Intel reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, surpassing the average analyst estimate of one cent and issued a third-quarter sales forecast that also exceeded expectations. However, investor focus shifted to the uncertainty surrounding Intel’s foundry ambitions, which have yet to secure significant external customers.

Under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who assumed the role in March, Intel is taking aggressive steps to streamline its foundry operations. In a memo to employees, Tan emphasized that the company’s advanced 14A manufacturing process would only proceed with confirmed customer commitments, signaling a departure from what he described as a “blank check” approach. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Intel’s struggles to attract external foundry customers for any of its nodes, casting doubt on the viability of its 14A process. The company even indicated it might pause or discontinue its foundry business entirely if it fails to secure a major customer for its next technology cycle. This uncertainty has fueled skepticism among investors and analysts, particularly as Intel lags in the artificial intelligence market, where Nvidia (NVDA) continues to dominate.

Intel’s strategic pivot includes halting chip facility projects in Germany and Poland and slowing production at its Ohio plant, moves aimed at addressing what Tan described as a “needlessly fragmented and underutilized” factory footprint. The company’s overinvestment in recent years, without sufficient demand, has led to inefficiencies, including an $800 million impairment charge tied to excess tools with no identified reuse. Financially, Intel’s net loss widened to $2.9 billion, or 67 cents per share, compared to $1.61 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago period. To further cut costs, Intel is implementing layoffs that will reduce its workforce by 15%, leaving the company with 75,000 employees by year-end.

Analysts have mixed reactions to Intel’s restructuring efforts. Barclays (BCS) noted that the lack of external customer commitments introduces uncertainty to Intel’s product roadmaps, potentially discouraging customer adoption. They maintain a hold-equivalent rating on the stock, reflecting cautious optimism. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) views the foundry decision as a positive step but remains concerned about Intel’s ongoing market share losses, particularly in the competitive semiconductor landscape. The broader industry context underscores Intel’s challenges: while competitors like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Samsung have secured significant foundry contracts, Intel’s pivot to becoming a foundry for external clients has yet to gain traction, leaving it heavily reliant on a single large customer to justify its investments.

Intel’s struggles highlight the complexities of transforming into a leading foundry while navigating a rapidly evolving semiconductor market. The company’s focus on cost discipline and customer-driven manufacturing may stabilize its operations, but the path forward remains fraught with risks, particularly as it competes in an AI-driven industry where it has yet to establish a strong foothold. For now, Intel’s stock performance reflects investor apprehension, but Tan’s leadership and strategic recalibration could set the stage for a recovery if the company can secure critical partnerships and execute its cost-cutting measures effectively.

