Palantir Named ‘AI Secular Winner’ by Piper Sandler

shares rose 2.60% to $158.68 in early trading, following Piper Sandler’s initiation of coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $170 price target, citing its unique AI-driven growth model. The stock has surged 109% year-to-date and 480% year-over-year, driven by optimism for increased U.S. government contracts and retail investor enthusiasm for generative AI, despite a premium valuation.

Wall Street expects Palantir’s Q2 earnings on August 4, to show 54% profit growth to $0.54 per share and 38% revenue growth to $937.5 million, reflecting its expanding role in data analytics and AI markets.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (PLTR) has emerged as a standout in the artificial intelligence and data analytics sector, with its stock climbing 2.60% to $158.68 in early trading on Friday, fueled by strong market sentiment and a bullish outlook from Piper Sandler. The firm initiated coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $170 price target, highlighting Palantir’s unique growth trajectory despite its premium valuation. The stock has surged 109% year-to-date and an impressive 480% year-over-year, reflecting investor confidence in its role as a leader in AI-driven solutions. Piper Sandler’s analyst Brent Bracelin noted that Palantir’s growth and margin model positions it to capture significant market share in two addressable markets exceeding $1 trillion each, potentially reaching a $24 billion revenue run-rate by 2032.

The company’s journey from a late-stage private entity to a publicly traded AI powerhouse since its direct listing in September 2020 has been marked by volatility, with shares dipping to $6 lows in late 2022 before rebounding sharply. Palantir’s ability to secure U.S. government contracts, particularly under the current Trump administration, has bolstered its appeal, as its data analytics platforms are increasingly integral to national security and intelligence operations. Retail investor enthusiasm for generative AI has further propelled the stock, though commercial revenue streams remain in early stages, lagging behind government-focused income. Palantir’s platforms, such as Gotham and Foundry, enable organizations to integrate and analyze vast datasets, positioning the company to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven decision-making tools across industries.

As Palantir approaches its second-quarter earnings report on August 4, Wall Street anticipates robust performance, with analysts forecasting a 54% profit increase to $0.54 per share and revenue growth of 38% to $937.5 million. These projections underscore Palantir’s ability to deliver consistent financial gains, driven by its scalable software solutions and expanding client base. Despite its elevated valuation – marked by a trailing P/E of 672 and a forward P/E of 270 – Bracelin, who views Palantir as a “secular AI winner,” acknowledges the associated risks. Still, Palantir’s distinctive strategy, blending proprietary AI with a focus on mission-critical applications, positions it uniquely in a crowded and competitive landscape. The company’s long-term potential hinges on its ability to sustain growth in both government and commercial sectors, navigating challenges such as scaling enterprise adoption and maintaining profitability in an evolving AI market.

