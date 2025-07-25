Tesla’s Robotaxis Set to Hit San Francisco This Weekend

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) shares rose 0.94% to $308.16 in premarket trading on Friday, as the company prepares to launch its robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area, potentially as early as this weekend, following a test run in Austin, Texas.

Tesla faces regulatory challenges in California, where it has not yet applied for permits to operate fully autonomous vehicles or charge passengers, despite pursuing approvals in multiple states to expand its robotaxi operations.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is poised to expand its robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area, with shares rising 0.94% to $308.16 in premarket trading on Friday, following an 8% decline in the previous session. The electric vehicle manufacturer is accelerating its push into autonomous ride-hailing, with an internal staff memo indicating a potential launch as early as this weekend, according to Business Insider (BI). This move marks a significant step in Tesla’s strategy to pivot toward artificial intelligence and robotics, as articulated by CEO Elon Musk during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call. Musk emphasized that the robotaxi initiative is central to Tesla’s future, aiming to offset challenges from declining sales of its aging vehicle lineup. The company’s focus on autonomous technology aligns with broader industry trends, where advancements in AI-driven mobility are reshaping transportation.

The planned Bay Area rollout follows a controlled test in Austin, Texas, last month, where Tesla deployed a small fleet of Model Y vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. In Austin, the service operates with safety monitors in the passenger seat and remote operators ready to intervene, reflecting a cautious approach to commercialization. The San Francisco expansion will similarly include safety operators in the front seat during initial deployment, ensuring oversight as the technology matures. The service area is expansive, covering Marin, much of the East Bay, San Francisco, and extending south to San Jose, providing a broad testing ground for Tesla’s autonomous capabilities. Select Tesla owners will receive invitations to access the service, signaling a limited initial rollout aimed at refining the system before broader public access.

Regulatory hurdles remain a critical factor, particularly in California, where stringent requirements govern autonomous vehicle operations. Tesla has secured a transportation charter-party carrier permit from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), allowing employee transport with safety drivers, but has not yet applied for permits to operate fully autonomous vehicles or charge passengers, according to Reuters. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and CPUC require multiple approvals for driverless testing and commercial deployment, a process that competitors like Alphabet’s Waymo (GOOGL) have navigated over years. Musk indicated during the earnings call that Tesla is pursuing regulatory approvals in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, with ambitions to reach half the U.S. population by year-end. However, California’s rigorous standards, coupled with Tesla’s limited autonomous testing mileage in the state – only 562 miles since 2016 – suggest a challenging path to scaling a fully driverless service.

The robotaxi venture is a high-stakes bet for Tesla, with investors viewing it as a potential catalyst to drive the company’s valuation, currently hovering around $1 trillion, to new heights. Positive sentiment around the Austin launch, despite its limited scope, contributed to a 10% stock surge on June 23, adding nearly $100 billion to Tesla’s market value. However, concerns persist about the technology’s readiness, with reports of erratic driving behavior in Austin raising safety questions. Tesla’s reliance on camera-based FSD, without the lidar systems used by competitors, underscores its unique but controversial approach to autonomy. As Tesla navigates regulatory, technical, and market challenges, the San Francisco rollout represents a pivotal moment in its quest to lead the autonomous ride-hailing industry.

