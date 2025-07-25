XRP Hits Record Open Interest Levels in July

XRP ’s open interest in the futures market surged by nearly 15% over the past month, rising from $3.91 billion on June 24 to $9.50 billion by July 24, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Ripple’s advancements and resilience amid past regulatory challenges continue to drive optimism, positioning XRP for potential further price and open interest growth in the ongoing bull cycle.

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a strong surge in XRP’s open interest, approaching a significant $10 billion milestone, driven by heightened investor activity and optimism surrounding Ripple’s native token. According to data from Coinglass, XRP’s open interest in the futures market has skyrocketed by nearly 143% over the past month, reflecting a dramatic influx of capital and interest. On June 24, the open interest stood at $3.91 billion, but by July 24, it had more than doubled to an impressive $9.50 billion. This explosive growth underscores a robust commitment from both retail and institutional investors, signaling expectations of significant price movements in the near future.

Despite this meteoric rise, XRP’s open interest has shown signs of stabilization, with a modest 1.20% decline over the last day, coinciding with a slight dip in its spot trading price. As of last check, XRP was trading at $3.13, down 1.32% from the previous day. This minor pullback aligns with a price drop below the $3 level on Thursday, which appears to have prompted cautious trading among investors. However, the broader context of XRP’s performance highlights a token that has endured considerable headwinds – most notably regulatory hurdles that drove its value down to $0.15 on March 15, 2020. Ripple (XRP) has since regained its footing, capitalizing on the ongoing bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market to rebuild investor confidence.

The surge in open interest reflects growing optimism, fueled by several key developments. Anticipation surrounding a potential XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch has captured the attention of market participants, as it could provide a regulated avenue for broader adoption. Additionally, ongoing advancements within the Ripple ecosystem, including its role in facilitating cross-border payments and partnerships with financial institutions, continue to bolster its appeal. Regulatory clarity with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remains a pivotal factor, as a favorable resolution could further solidify XRP’s position in the market. These elements, combined with the token’s resilience in the face of past setbacks, have reignited investor enthusiasm, as evidenced by the sustained high levels of open interest.

The stability in XRP’s open interest, despite a minor daily dip, suggests that investors remain confident in its long-term prospects. The futures market’s growth indicates that participants are positioning for potential upside, driven by both technical and fundamental factors. XRP’s ability to maintain peak open interest levels highlights its increasing relevance in the cryptocurrency landscape, particularly as institutional interest in digital assets continues to rise. With Ripple’s ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint and resolve regulatory uncertainties, XRP is well-positioned to sustain its momentum, potentially pushing its open interest and price to new heights in the coming months.

