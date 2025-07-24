Intel’s Tan Era Begins with Cuts, Mixed Q2 Results

Intel (INTC) reported a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share, missing consensus estimates by $0.11, but beat revenue expectations with $12.86 billion, up 0.5% year-over-year, though shares fell 0.71% to $22.47 in after-hours trading.

The company issued mixed Q3 guidance, projecting $0.00 EPS against a $0.04 consensus but revenue of $12.6 – $13.6 billion, bracketing the $12.66 billion expected, as it focuses on AI, foundry growth, and operational efficiency.

Intel (INTC) reported its second-quarter earnings, revealing a complex landscape as the chipmaker navigates operational restructuring and market challenges under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who assumed the role in March 2025. The company posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share, excluding non-recurring items, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Despite the earnings shortfall, Intel outperformed on revenue, reporting $12.86 billion, a 0.5% year-over-year increase that surpassed the $11.97 billion expected by analysts. Shares of Intel, however, dipped 0.71% to $22.47 in after-hours trading on Thursday, reflecting investor caution amid mixed guidance and significant strategic shifts.

Intel’s segment performance painted a varied picture. The Client Computing Group (CCG), a cornerstone of its business, generated $7.9 billion in revenue, down 3% year-over-year, signaling persistent softness in the PC market. In contrast, the Data Center and AI (DCAI) segment showed resilience, with revenues rising 4% to $3.9 billion, buoyed by growing demand for AI-driven solutions. Intel Foundry, a critical component of the company’s long-term strategy to expand its manufacturing capabilities, reported $4.4 billion in revenue, up 3% from the prior year. These figures underscore Intel’s uneven progress across its core businesses as it seeks to regain competitive footing in a rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

Under Tan’s leadership, Intel is undergoing a sweeping transformation aimed at enhancing agility and financial discipline. The company remains on track to meet its $17 billion non-GAAP operating expense target for 2025, having completed the majority of a planned 15% workforce reduction, which will bring its headcount to approximately 75,000 by year-end. In a memo to employees, Tan acknowledged the difficulty of these changes, emphasizing efforts to streamline operations by reducing bureaucracy and management layers, particularly at facilities in Oregon and California. These layoffs, while challenging, are part of a broader initiative to create a leaner, more responsive organization capable of competing in a dynamic market.

Intel is also recalibrating its capital expenditure strategy to align with market realities. The company announced plans to achieve gross capital expenditures of $18 billion in 2025, reflecting a focus on improving capital efficiency. To this end, Intel has halted planned factory projects in Germany and Poland and will consolidate assembly and test operations from Costa Rica into larger facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia. Additionally, the company is slowing construction in Ohio to better match spending with demand. These moves signal a pragmatic approach to managing Intel’s global manufacturing footprint, prioritizing cost control and return on investment amid a competitive landscape dominated by rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Looking ahead, Intel’s third-quarter guidance presents a mixed outlook. The company projects earnings per share of $0.00, excluding non-recurring items, falling short of the $0.04 consensus estimate. However, revenue guidance of $12.6 billion to $13.6 billion brackets the $12.66 billion consensus, offering some optimism about top-line growth. This guidance reflects Intel’s cautious stance as it balances near-term challenges with long-term ambitions in AI, data centers, and foundry services.

Tan’s vision for Intel centers on restoring product competitiveness and operational efficiency. Since taking the helm, he has prioritized simplifying the organization and accelerating innovation to reclaim market share. The semiconductor industry remains fiercely competitive, with advancements in AI and high-performance computing driving demand for cutting-edge chips. Intel’s investments in its foundry business and AI-focused offerings position it to capitalize on these trends, but execution will be critical. The company’s ability to deliver on its $17 billion cost-saving target and optimize its manufacturing strategy will likely shape investor confidence in the quarters ahead.

While Intel’s Q2 results and strategic updates reflect progress in stabilizing its financials, the earnings miss and cautious Q3 guidance highlight ongoing challenges. The semiconductor giant is at a pivotal juncture, with Tan’s restructuring efforts laying the groundwork for a potential turnaround. As Intel continues to streamline operations and refocus its capital investments, its performance in high-growth areas like AI and foundry services will be closely watched by investors and industry observers alike.

