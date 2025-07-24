Wall Street’s Intel Earnings Forecast Unpacked

Intel (INTC) faces a challenging Q2 with expected revenue of $11.88 billion (down 7.4% YoY) and EPS of $0.01, marking its sixth straight quarterly loss, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s turnaround efforts focus on cost cuts and AI execution.

Q3 guidance of $12.6 billion and potential in AI PCs via Lunar Lake chips offer some optimism, but execution doubts and internal layoffs signal ongoing hurdles for Intel’s recovery.

Intel (INTC) faces a pivotal moment as it prepares to release its second-quarter earnings after the market close, with shares declining 2.77% to $22.84 in Thursday trading. The chipmaker, grappling with a nearly 27% year-over-year stock drop, is under intense scrutiny as CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who assumed the role in March, pushes an ambitious turnaround plan. Investors are keenly focused on whether Tan’s restructuring efforts – centered on cost reduction, sharpened product focus, and restored engineering discipline – can begin to reverse Intel’s fortunes, particularly in the high-stakes AI and foundry markets.

The company’s Q2 performance is expected to reflect ongoing challenges, with Wall Street forecasting revenue of $11.88 billion, a 7.4% decline year-over-year, and earnings per share of just $0.01, marking Intel’s sixth consecutive quarterly loss. Gross margins are projected to contract to 36.5% from 39.2% in Q1, driven by persistent foundry losses and underutilized manufacturing capacity. Intel’s foundry business, a cornerstone of its Foundry 2.0 strategy, remains uncompetitive against industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), which boasts $40 billion in annual capital expenditures compared to Intel’s reduced $18 billion for FY25. Last quarter’s free cash flow of -$3.7 billion and capital expenditures of $6.2 billion underscore the financial strain, compounded by a debt load that climbed to $50.1 billion despite the partial sale of Intel’s Mobileye stake.

Tan’s strategic pivot is bold but fraught with risks. The shift from the 18A to 14A process node has sparked concerns about potential delays and asset writedowns, while the foundry’s lack of profitability continues to weigh on performance. Analysts, reflecting caution, have issued 29 downward estimate revisions, with some questioning whether the foundry business should be spun off entirely. Internal challenges add to the complexity, with over 500 layoffs in Oregon signaling broader workforce reductions and cultural tensions within the organization. Despite these headwinds, Tan is enforcing a 50% gross margin target for new products to instill financial discipline, a critical step as Intel seeks to stabilize its operations.

Investor attention will center on three key segments: Client Computing Group, Data Center & AI, and Foundry Services. Only the latter showed growth last quarter, but its inability to compete with TSMC remains a sore point. Intel’s AI strategy is another focal point, with Tan candidly acknowledging the company’s lag in AI chips, particularly in training silicon, where it ranks outside the top 10. However, glimmers of optimism exist in the AI PC market, bolstered by Windows 11 refresh cycles and the upcoming Lunar Lake chips designed for thin-and-light laptops. These could provide a lifeline if Intel can capitalize on growing demand.

Looking ahead, Intel’s Q3 guidance will be critical, with analysts expecting $12.6 billion in revenue. A beat on earnings or a compelling AI roadmap could shift sentiment, but execution doubts persist. Compared to Taiwan’s $510 billion AI investment push, Intel’s resources appear constrained, highlighting the uphill battle it faces. Q1’s revenue of $12.7 billion and slightly improved margins offered little relief, and the stakes are high for Tan to demonstrate tangible progress. With a leaner operating expense target of $17 billion for FY25 and a focus on operational efficiency, Intel is betting on discipline to regain its edge. Whether this quarter marks the start of a recovery or underscores ongoing struggles will depend on Tan’s ability to deliver a clear path forward in a fiercely competitive landscape.

