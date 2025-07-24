UnitedHealth in Hot Seat Over DOJ’s Medicare Billing Investigation

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares fell nearly 4% to $280.85 as the company faces a Justice Department investigation into its Medicare Advantage billing practices, prompting a third-party review of its business policies.

Despite defending the integrity of its Medicare Advantage program, UnitedHealth is under intensified scrutiny, with prior DOJ investigations and a whistleblower case alleging $2 billion in withheld funds, though a recent ruling favored the company.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), a $259 billion market cap company in the U.S. healthcare industry, is navigating a maelstrom of challenges that have sent its shares tumbling nearly 4% to $280.85 in premarket trading on Thursday. The latest blow stems from a Justice Department investigation into the company’s insurance arm, UnitedHealthcare, focusing on its Medicare billing practices. This probe, detailed in a securities filing, includes both criminal and civil requests, prompting UnitedHealth to initiate a third-party review of its business policies and performance metrics. The company, while expressing full confidence in its practices, has committed to cooperating with the DOJ throughout the process.

The scrutiny over UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage program, which generated $139 billion in sales last year as part of the company’s largest revenue segment, is not new. The Wall Street Journal reported in February that the DOJ was conducting a civil investigation into whether UnitedHealth inflated diagnoses to secure extra payments for its Medicare Advantage plans. By May, the Journal revealed a criminal investigation into possible Medicare fraud, with interviews conducted in July involving doctors who were questioned about potential pressure to submit claims for conditions that increased payments from the program. Despite these allegations, UnitedHealth has steadfastly defended the integrity of its Medicare Advantage operations.

This investigation marks the second time in 2025 that UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage business has faced federal examination. Earlier in March, the company scored a partial victory in a separate, yearslong legal dispute with the DOJ. A whistleblower had alleged that UnitedHealth illegally withheld at least $2 billion through its Medicare Advantage program, but a special master recommended in favor of the company, citing insufficient evidence from the DOJ. This development offered a brief respite amid a broader narrative of adversity.

UnitedHealth’s troubles extend beyond regulatory scrutiny. The company has endured a tumultuous period, with its shares plummeting more than 42% over the past year. Skyrocketing medical costs led UnitedHealth to suspend its 2025 forecast, a move that rattled investors. The unexpected departure of former CEO Andrew Witty further destabilized the company, while a historic cyberattack in 2024 exposed vulnerabilities in its operations. The murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson triggered a wave of public backlash, compounding the company’s reputational challenges.

As the nation’s largest private health insurer, UnitedHealthcare wields immense influence, but its current predicaments underscore the complexities of operating within a heavily regulated and scrutinized industry. The Medicare Advantage program, designed to provide managed care options for seniors, has grown increasingly lucrative for insurers, with enrollment surpassing 30 million in recent years according to industry data. However, this growth has drawn intensified oversight from regulators aiming to curb potential abuses, such as upcoding or overbilling, which can inflate costs for the federal government.

UnitedHealth’s proactive steps, including the third-party review and its pledge to work with the DOJ, signal an attempt to mitigate risks and restore confidence. Yet, the confluence of legal, operational, and public relations challenges presents a formidable test for the company’s leadership. Investors, already wary after a year of steep declines, are closely monitoring how UnitedHealth navigates this multifaceted crisis. The outcome of the DOJ’s investigation, coupled with the company’s ability to address its broader operational headwinds, will likely shape its trajectory in an industry where trust and compliance are paramount.

