EV Slowdown Hits Tesla’s Bottom Line

Facing an aging model lineup and competition from Chinese EV makers, Tesla plans to launch mass production of an affordable model in the second half of 2025, while its regulatory credit revenue nearly halved to $439 million amid policy changes.

CEO Elon Musk’s focus on a new self-driving robotaxi service and his political activities, including a rift with Donald Trump, have raised concerns among investors as shares fell 2.91% to $322.80 in after-hours trading.

Tesla (TSLA) reported a challenging second quarter, with adjusted net income dropping 23% to $1.4 billion from $1.8 billion a year earlier, aligning closely with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 12% to $22.5 billion, near the $22.74 billion consensus estimate from LSEG, while the operating margin contracted to 4.1% from 6.3%. Reported net income declined 16% to $1.2 billion. The company’s shares, which have shed 17% in value this year, dipped 2.91% to $322.80 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The decline in performance stems from multiple pressures. Tesla’s vehicle sales slumped, with 384,122 units delivered in the quarter, missing analyst forecasts of 389,000 and down 13% from 443,956 a year ago. An aging model lineup and intensifying competition, particularly from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, have eroded Tesla’s market share, especially in key European markets despite the release of an upgraded Model Y. Additionally, revenue from regulatory credits, a significant income stream, nearly halved to $439 million from the prior year. This segment faces further uncertainty following policy changes under President Donald Trump, whose legislation eliminated fines for non-compliance with emissions standards, undermining the emissions trading programs that generated $2.8 billion for Tesla last year. The same bill, effective September, also terminates the $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases and leases, while removing incentives for Tesla’s renewable energy ventures, including solar panels and battery storage.

Amid these headwinds, Tesla is pivoting to new growth avenues. The company plans to launch mass production of a more affordable EV model in the second half of the year to reinvigorate sales. Additionally, CEO Elon Musk is emphasizing the potential of Tesla’s self-driving robotaxi service, which debuted in Austin last month. This strategic shift aims to reposition Tesla as a leader in autonomous mobility, though investor confidence remains tempered by the company’s immediate challenges. Musk’s public disputes, including his rift with Trump and his announced intent to form a third political party, have added complexity, with some investors perceiving his political activities as a distraction from Tesla’s core operations. Three months ago, Musk pledged to refocus on the company, but his external engagements continue to draw scrutiny.

Tesla’s struggles reflect broader dynamics in the EV industry, where traditional automakers and emerging Chinese competitors are rapidly closing the gap. The company’s ability to navigate these challenges – through cost-competitive models, advancements in autonomous technology, and operational efficiency – will be critical to restoring investor trust and sustaining its leadership in the evolving EV landscape.

