GoPro & Krispy Kreme Ignite Meme Stock Firestorm

GoPro (GPRO) and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) stocks surged significantly on Wednesday, with GoPro gaining up to 90% in premarket trading and Krispy Kreme rising as much as 70%, reflecting the ongoing meme stock frenzy driven by retail investors.

and stocks surged significantly on Wednesday, with GoPro gaining up to 90% in premarket trading and Krispy Kreme rising as much as 70%, reflecting the ongoing meme stock frenzy driven by retail investors. Despite their historical declines – GoPro losing 98% of its value since its 2014 IPO peak of $98.47 and Krispy Kreme trading above $5 after a $21.69 high – these companies have become targets for speculative trading reminiscent of the 2020-2021 GameStop (GME) rally.

While not reaching the doubling of shares seen in Opendoor (OPEN) and Kohl’s (KSS) earlier in the week, the sharp gains in GoPro and Krispy Kreme highlight the volatile, sentiment-driven nature of meme stock rallies in 2025.

The meme stock phenomenon, a hallmark of retail investor fervor, has once again gripped markets in the summer of 2025, with GoPro (GPRO) and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) emerging as the latest beneficiaries of this speculative surge. On Wednesday, GoPro shares skyrocketed in premarket trading, soaring as much as 90% before moderating to a 40% gain during the first half hour of regular market hours. At last check, the stock was still up 35%, trading at $1.85. Krispy Kreme followed with a premarket surge of up to 70%, which eased to a 26% increase after the opening bell. As of the latest update, its shares were up 11% to $4.57.

This retail-driven rally echoes the frenzied small-cap trading of the 2020–2021 GameStop (GME) saga, where social media-fueled momentum sent fundamentally challenged stocks into extreme volatility.

GoPro, once a darling of the action camera and media tech space, has struggled mightily since its mid-2014 IPO, when its stock reached a peak of $98.47. A decade later, the company’s shares have plummeted, closing at just $1.37 on Monday, reflecting a staggering 98% loss in value. The company has faced relentless competition from smartphone manufacturers offering increasingly sophisticated camera capabilities, eroding its market share. Additionally, GoPro’s pivot to software and subscription services has yet to restore investor confidence, leaving it vulnerable to the kind of speculative trading now fueling its resurgence.

Krispy Kreme, by contrast, has experienced a less dramatic decline. The iconic doughnut chain, which went public again in 2021, saw its stock trade just above $5 recently, a far cry from its pandemic-era high of $21.69. While the company has maintained a loyal customer base and expanded its footprint through partnerships with retailers, it has grappled with inflationary pressures and shifting consumer preferences toward healthier options. Nevertheless, its recognizable brand and relatively stable fundamentals have made it an attractive target for retail traders seeking the next meme stock winner.

The broader market context underscores the significance of this rally. Earlier in the week, Opendoor (OPEN) and Kohl’s (KSS) captured headlines as their shares more than doubled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, driven by similar retail-driven momentum. Unlike those companies, GoPro and Krispy Kreme have not yet reached such extreme heights, but their gains signal a continuation of the meme stock craze that thrives on social media hype, short squeezes, and a willingness among retail investors to bet on beaten-down names. Data from financial platforms indicates that meme stock rallies are often accompanied by elevated short interest, as traders pile into stocks with high borrow rates, aiming to force short sellers to cover at a loss. While specific short interest figures for GoPro and Krispy Kreme were not provided, their sharp price movements suggest similar dynamics at play.

The resurgence of meme stocks in 2025 reflects a broader market environment characterized by volatility and retail investor empowerment. Advances in commission-free trading platforms and the proliferation of financial communities on platforms like X have democratized market participation, enabling coordinated buying campaigns that can overwhelm traditional market dynamics. However, these rallies often prove fleeting, with many meme stocks reverting to their fundamental valuations once the hype subsides. For GoPro, the challenge remains its ability to innovate in a crowded tech landscape, while Krispy Kreme must navigate a competitive food and beverage sector where brand loyalty alone may not suffice.

Investors should approach these developments with caution. The rapid gains in GoPro and Krispy Kreme shares, while eye-catching, are driven more by sentiment than by fundamental improvements in their businesses. Historical patterns suggest that meme stock rallies can lead to significant losses for those who enter late or fail to exit before the momentum fades. As the market conversation continues to be dominated by these speculative surges, GoPro and Krispy Kreme stand as the latest examples of how retail enthusiasm can temporarily defy gravity in the stock market.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.