Abivax Explodes 567% After Positive Obefazimod Phase 3 Data

Abivax SA (ABVX) stock soared 567% to $66.66 after positive Phase 3 ABTECT-1 and ABTECT-2 trial results for obefazimod, a first-in-class miR-124 enhancer for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

LifeSci Capital raised its price target to $101, citing obefazimod’s strong 50mg daily dose performance and its lead as the most advanced UC therapy in development.

Abivax SA (ABVX) has captured significant attention in the biotechnology sector with a remarkable 567% surge in its stock price to $66.66 in early trading on Wednesday, driven by positive topline results from its Phase 3 ABTECT-1 (Study 105) and ABTECT-2 (Study 106) trials. These 8-week induction studies evaluated obefazimod (ABX464), an oral, first-in-class miR-124 enhancer, in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The results mark a pivotal moment for the company and signal a potential breakthrough in UC treatment, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease affecting millions globally.

The ABTECT program’s success underscores obefazimod’s potential to address unmet needs in UC management. Marc de Garidel, Abivax’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the significance of these findings, noting that the data reinforce obefazimod’s potential as a transformative therapy. The drug’s unique mechanism, enhancing miR-124 expression to reduce inflammation, sets it apart from existing treatments. With over 600 clinical sites across 36 countries involved, the trials’ scale reflects robust global interest and rigorous evaluation. Abivax is now preparing for a New Drug Application submission to the FDA in the second half of 2026, pending positive outcomes from the ongoing 44-week maintenance trial.

David Rubin, M.D., a leading expert in inflammatory bowel disease at the University of Chicago Medicine, highlighted the trials’ statistical significance and clinical relevance. He noted obefazimod’s impressive safety and tolerability profile, suggesting it could serve as both an early treatment option and a solution for patients who have not responded to existing therapies. This versatility positions obefazimod as a potential game-changer in a market where effective, safe options remain limited.

The market’s enthusiasm is further evidenced by LifeSci Capital’s updated analysis, raising its price target for Abivax to $101 from $45 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. Analysts cited the 50mg once-daily dose’s strong performance, surpassing investor expectations. They also emphasized that obefazimod is currently the most advanced UC therapy in clinical development, giving Abivax a competitive edge in the biotech landscape.

Ulcerative colitis, characterized by chronic inflammation of the colon and rectum, presents significant challenges for patients, with symptoms ranging from abdominal pain to severe fatigue. Current treatments, including biologics and small molecules, often fall short for patients with moderate-to-severe disease, highlighting the need for innovative therapies like obefazimod. Abivax’s progress could reshape the treatment landscape, offering hope to patients and driving further investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. As the 44-week maintenance trial results approach, Abivax remains a focal point for both medical and financial communities.

