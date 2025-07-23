$7.1 Trillion Money Market Shake-Up: Goldman and BNY Go Digital

Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) have partnered to enable institutional investors to purchase tokenized money market funds on Goldman’s blockchain platform, as reported by CNBC, with major asset managers like BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity Investments, and Federated Hermes (FHI) already participating.

and have partnered to enable institutional investors to purchase tokenized money market funds on Goldman’s blockchain platform, as reported by CNBC, with major asset managers like BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity Investments, and Federated Hermes (FHI) already participating. Tokenized money market funds, distinct from stablecoins, offer yield and enhanced transferability, potentially transforming cash management and collateral use for hedge funds, pensions, and corporations in a $7.1 trillion market.

The initiative, aligned with the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin regulation, aims to create a real-time digital ecosystem, reducing transaction frictions and boosting efficiency, with $2.5 trillion in inflows to money market funds since 2022.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) have developed a groundbreaking capability for institutional investors to purchase tokenized money market funds, leveraging Goldman’s blockchain platform to record ownership, according to a report by CNBC. This initiative marks a significant step in the evolution of digital assets, aligning with the recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, which establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States. The move is poised to reshape the $7.1 trillion money market industry, offering new efficiencies and capabilities for major financial players.

The collaboration has already attracted prominent asset managers, including BlackRock (BLK), Fidelity Investments, and Federated Hermes (FHI), alongside the asset management divisions of Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon. This development allows BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank, to offer its clients access to tokenized money market fund share classes from multiple fund providers. Laide Majiyagbe, BNY Mellon’s global head of liquidity, financing, and collateral, emphasized that tokenization eliminates traditional market frictions, enabling seamless and efficient transactions. This efficiency is expected to pave the way for a real-time, always-on digital ecosystem for trading money market funds.

Tokenized money market funds differ from stablecoins, which are typically pegged to the U.S. dollar and have gained attention from major banks like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC) for their potential in global payments. Unlike stablecoins, tokenized money market funds generate yield, making them an appealing option for hedge funds, pension funds, and corporations looking to manage cash effectively. The ability to transfer these digitized funds between financial intermediaries without liquidation could enhance their utility as collateral for trades and margin requirements, according to Mathew McDermott, Goldman Sachs’ global head of digital assets.

Money market funds, which invest in low-risk, short-term securities such as Treasuries, repurchase agreements, and commercial paper, have seen significant inflows of $2.5 trillion since the Federal Reserve initiated its rate-hiking cycle in 2022. The scale of this market presents a substantial opportunity to streamline financial operations. McDermott noted that tokenization introduces unprecedented utility to an asset class traditionally constrained by operational inefficiencies, potentially transforming the financial plumbing of global markets.

The integration of blockchain technology into money market funds reflects a broader trend of digitization in finance, driven by the need for faster, more flexible, and cost-effective solutions. As institutional investors increasingly adopt digital assets, the collaboration between Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon positions them at the forefront of this transformation, setting a foundation for broader adoption across the financial industry. The initiative, as reported by CNBC, underscores the growing intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, with tokenized assets poised to redefine cash management and collateral usage for the world’s largest investors.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.