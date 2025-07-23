Opendoor, Kohl’s Cool Off as New Meme Stocks Emerge

Meme-stock trading, fueled by retail investors on platforms like WallStreetBets, has shifted from Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and Kohl’s (KSS) to Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and Rocket Companies (RKT), which surged 30% to $5.36 and 6% to $16.92, respectively, in Wednesday’s premarket session.

Opendoor (OPEN) dropped 9% to $2.62 and Kohl’s (KSS) rose 1.46% to $14.55, reflecting volatile trading fueled by high short interest and social-media momentum rather than company fundamentals.

Analyst Daniela Sabin Hathorn warns that meme-stock surges, often detached from operational performance, carry significant risks of sharp reversals for traders chasing momentum without an exit strategy.

The meme-stock phenomenon, reminiscent of the 2021 retail trading frenzy that propelled companies like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) to staggering heights, continues to drive volatility in select stocks. On Wednesday, the spotlight shifted away from real estate platform Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) and department store chain Kohl’s (KSS), which experienced uneven trading, toward two new players capturing retail investor enthusiasm: doughnut chain Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and mortgage lender Rocket Companies (RKT). This surge in speculative trading, fueled by social-media platforms like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, underscores the persistent influence of retail investors in targeting heavily shorted stocks, often detached from underlying company fundamentals.

Opendoor Technologies, which saw its stock triple in value earlier this month, faced a sharp pullback, declining 9% to $2.62 in Wednesday’s premarket trading following a 10% drop on Tuesday. The real estate platform, which leverages technology to streamline home buying and selling, has been a prime target for retail traders due to its high short interest. Similarly, Kohl’s (KSS), a department store chain navigating a challenging retail environment, posted a modest gain of 1.46% to $14.55 on Wednesday after reaching an intraday high of $21.39 in the prior session. Both stocks have drawn significant attention on social-media forums, where retail investors coordinate to squeeze short sellers, driving rapid price swings.

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme and Rocket Cos. emerged as the latest darlings of the meme-stock crowd. Krispy Kreme’s shares soared 30% to $5.36 in premarket trading, fueled by its 28% short interest and growing chatter on WallStreetBets. The doughnut chain, known for its glazed offerings and recent expansion efforts, has struggled to maintain consistent profitability in a competitive fast-food landscape, yet its stock’s momentum reflects speculative fervor rather than operational strength. Rocket Cos., a mortgage lender operating in a volatile housing market, climbed nearly 6% to $16.92, with a staggering 51% of its float shorted. The company’s exposure to interest-rate fluctuations and housing demand has made it a volatile bet, but retail traders appear undeterred, drawn by the potential for a short squeeze.

The allure of meme stocks lies in their potential for explosive gains, but the risks are substantial. As Capital.com analyst Daniela Sabin Hathorn told Barron’s on Wednesday, “The risks are just as stark as the rewards. These surges are often disconnected from company fundamentals and can reverse violently. Traders who chase momentum without an exit strategy may be caught in painful drawdowns.” This warning highlights the speculative nature of these trades, where price movements are driven by sentiment and short-term momentum rather than earnings, revenue, or long-term growth prospects. For instance, Opendoor’s recent volatility reflects broader challenges in the real estate sector, including rising interest rates and cooling demand, while Kohl’s faces headwinds from shifting consumer preferences and e-commerce competition. Krispy Kreme and Rocket, similarly, operate in sectors sensitive to macroeconomic shifts, yet their stock prices are currently tethered to retail trader enthusiasm rather than operational performance.

The meme-stock frenzy, while captivating, remains a high-stakes game. Retail investors, emboldened by social-media coordination, continue to target heavily shorted names, creating opportunities for rapid gains but also significant losses. The recent price action in Opendoor, Kohl’s, Krispy Kreme, and Rocket Cos. underscores the unpredictable nature of this phenomenon, where volatility reigns and fundamentals often take a backseat. Investors considering these trades must weigh the potential for short-term profits against the likelihood of sharp reversals, ensuring they have a disciplined strategy to navigate this speculative terrain.

