Kohl’s Stock Erupts as Retail Traders Spark Meme Rally

experienced a 40% stock surge to $14.61 in mid-morning trading on Tuesday, with premarket gains exceeding 100%, driven by retail trader enthusiasm on platforms like WallStreetBets, mirroring the meme stock rally of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). Despite a high short float of 49% and a projected 4%-6% same-store sales decline for fiscal 2025, Kohl’s faces operational challenges, with recent quarters showing a 6.7% sales drop ($5.2 billion net sales) in Q4 and a 4.1% decline ($3 billion net sales) in Q1.

Leadership instability, marked by the removal of CEO Ashley Buchanan in May 2025 for an ethical breach, complicates Kohl’s turnaround efforts focused on streamlining offerings and emphasizing categories like Sephora beauty products.

The meme stock frenzy of July 2025 has spotlighted Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), a department store chain grappling with operational challenges yet capturing the attention of retail traders. On Tuesday, Kohl’s stock surged 40% in mid-morning trading, reaching $14.61, with premarket highs reflecting a staggering 100% increase from an opening price of $10.70 to a peak of $21.39. The New York Stock Exchange briefly halted trading due to volatility, underscoring the intensity of the rally. This mirrors the trajectory of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), another meme stock favorite, which saw its shares climb over 40% on Monday before dipping 1% early Tuesday.

Kohl’s, like Opendoor, has faced persistent struggles. Its stock price, which hit a post-pandemic recovery high of $60, plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04 in April 2025. A high short float of 49% signals strong bearish sentiment among investors betting on further declines. Opendoor, with a short float of 22%, also faces significant short interest, though less extreme. These dynamics have fueled retail trader enthusiasm, particularly on platforms like Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where heavily shorted stocks often become targets for potential short squeezes. Such squeezes occur when rising share prices force short sellers to cover their positions, amplifying upward momentum.

Kohl’s recent financial performance underscores its challenges. In its fiscal fourth quarter reported in March 2025, same-store sales declined 6.7%, with net sales totaling $5.2 billion, down 9.4% year-over-year. The stock fell 24% following the report. In the first quarter of 2025, same-store sales dropped 4.1%, and net sales reached $3 billion. The company projects a further same-store sales decline of 4% to 6% for fiscal 2025, reflecting ongoing difficulties in a competitive retail landscape. These figures highlight Kohl’s struggle to regain footing in a sector disrupted by e-commerce and shifting consumer preferences.

Leadership turmoil has compounded Kohl’s woes. Former CEO Ashley Buchanan, appointed in January 2025, outlined a turnaround plan in March, emphasizing a streamlined product focus on categories like Sephora beauty products and value-driven items for its middle-income customer base. However, Buchanan was ousted in May due to an ethical breach involving a vendor contract conflict of interest. Board chair Michael Bender has since served as interim CEO, leaving the company in a transitional state as it navigates its strategic overhaul.

The broader retail sector provides context for Kohl’s predicament. Department stores have faced declining foot traffic and pressure from online competitors, forcing chains to adapt through partnerships, such as Kohl’s integration of Sephora shops, or by rethinking store formats. Despite these efforts, Kohl’s underperformance contrasts with the speculative fervor driving its stock. The meme stock phenomenon, fueled by retail investor coordination on social media, often defies fundamental valuations, as seen in past surges of companies like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC). For Kohl’s and Opendoor, the combination of high short interest and retail trader momentum creates volatile price swings, even as underlying business challenges persist.

While Kohl’s operational metrics signal caution, the stock’s recent surge reflects the power of retail trader sentiment in today’s market. Investors should note the speculative nature of such rallies, as fundamentals like declining sales and leadership uncertainty may limit long-term upside. For now, Kohl’s remains a focal point in the meme stock narrative, with its trajectory tied to both market dynamics and its ability to execute its turnaround strategy.

