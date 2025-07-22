Opendoor Skyrockets 20%, Shares Triple in Just One Week

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) surged 19.47% to $3.83 in premarket trading after a 42.67% close at $3.21, with a 500% gain in July, driven by retail enthusiasm on WallStreetBets and a 1.9 billion share trading volume.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has captured significant market attention, with its stock surging 19.47% to $3.83 in premarket trading on Tuesday, following a 42.67% close at $3.21 the previous session, marked by multiple trading halts due to extreme volatility. The stock, which traded mostly below $1 for much of 2025, reached an intraday high of $4.97 on Monday, driving a remarkable 500% gain in July alone. This meteoric rise, as noted by CNBC, has been fueled by a combination of retail investor enthusiasm, heightened options activity, and speculative momentum reminiscent of the 2021 GameStop (GME) frenzy, amplified by social media platforms like WallStreetBets.

The rally gained traction after hedge fund manager Eric Jackson, an investor in Opendoor, publicly endorsed the stock, predicting “it could be a 100-bagger over the next few years” and that the stock could get to $82. Jackson’s bullish thesis, shared widely on platforms like X, has drawn parallels to his successful 2023 call on Carvana (CVNA), which surged over 1,000% after hitting a low. His optimism centers on Opendoor’s iBuyer model, which leverages technology to buy homes directly from sellers, make light repairs, and resell them for profit. Despite earlier setbacks from a cooling housing market and rising interest rates post-2020 SPAC debut, Jackson argues that Opendoor’s cost-cutting measures and improving margins position it for a turnaround, especially as macro conditions like potential interest rate cuts could spur housing demand.

Trading volumes have exploded, with nearly 2 billion shares exchanged on Monday, a staggering 1,700% above the three-month average, according to FactSet. This frenzy coincides with significant options activity, with Bespoke Investment Group noting that Opendoor’s call open interest has tripled over three weeks, describing it as a “poster-child” for the recent wave of options market optimism. The surge in call buying has amplified the stock’s upward momentum, with retail traders piling in on platforms like WallStreetBets, where OPEN has become a focal point of speculative fervor. Additionally, 22% of Opendoor’s available shares are sold short, suggesting a short squeeze may be contributing to the rally, as short sellers repurchase shares to cover losses, further driving the price higher.

Opendoor’s business, rooted in its 2020 SPAC debut during a period of low interest rates and market euphoria, initially thrived by streamlining residential real estate transactions. However, rising interest rates in 2022 and a stagnant housing market led to inventory write-downs and a 98% drop from its February 2021 peak of $39.24, pushing the stock to a low of $0.51 in June 2025. The current rally, while lifting the stock above Nasdaq’s $1 delisting threshold, faces skepticism from analysts, with a consensus price target of $1.55, far below Jackson’s ambitious $82 forecast. Risks remain, including Opendoor’s annual net losses of $368 million and quarterly operating expenses of $155 million, all unfolding within a difficult real estate landscape where existing home sales have fallen to a 30-year low of under 4 million units. Despite these headwinds, the retail-driven surge and Jackson’s activism highlight Opendoor’s potential to capitalize on a recovering housing market, though its volatility and speculative nature warrant caution for investors navigating this high-risk opportunity.

