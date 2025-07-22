Cathie Wood Scoops Up Millions of Shares in Thiel-Backed Ethereum Venture

ARK Invest purchased 4.4 million shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) , with 2.9 million allocated to the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), signaling strong confidence in Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has strategically repositioned its portfolio by acquiring 4.4 million shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), an NYSE-listed Ethereum treasury company led by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, as reported in its July 21 trade disclosure. This investment, valued at roughly $174 million based on BMNR’s closing price of $39.57, signals ARK’s strong conviction in Ethereum’s (ETH) potential to reshape financial systems through decentralized applications and staking opportunities. The shares were distributed across three ARK exchange-traded funds, with the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) receiving 2.9 million shares, and the remainder allocated to the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), reflecting a diversified approach to capturing Ethereum’s growth.

In a parallel move, ARK offloaded 218,986 shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), valued at over $90 million, following the stock’s surge to peak trading levels after the U.S. House of Representatives passed crypto legislation. This regulatory milestone, which provides a framework for digital assets, has fueled optimism in crypto-related equities, prompting ARK to capitalize on Coinbase’s elevated valuation. Additionally, ARK trimmed its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) and Block, Inc. (SQ). These divestitures suggest a deliberate shift away from crypto trading platforms and payment processors toward firms deeply integrated with Ethereum’s ecosystem.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, supported by Peter Thiel’s 9% stake, has positioned itself as a formidable player in the crypto space, holding an Ethereum treasury exceeding $1 billion after a recent $500 million acquisition of the digital asset. The company’s plan to acquire and stake 5% of Ethereum’s supply aims to bolster network security while generating staking yields, capitalizing on Ethereum’s proof-of-stake model. This strategy aligns with growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s infrastructure, which supports a vast ecosystem of decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and smart contracts. ARK’s investment in Bitmine reflects its broader thesis that Ethereum’s technological advantages will drive long-term value over Bitcoin-centric platforms like Coinbase.

The broader market context highlights Ethereum’s increasing relevance, with its staking mechanism offering institutional investors a yield-generating alternative to traditional assets. ARK’s portfolio adjustments underscore a calculated bet on Ethereum’s scalability and utility, particularly as regulatory clarity in the U.S. enhances investor confidence. However, the volatility of crypto markets and the ambitious scale of Bitmine’s staking goals present risks that could impact returns. ARK’s moves, informed by its deep research into transformative technologies, position it to benefit from Ethereum’s potential to redefine financial infrastructure, while its sales of Coinbase, Robinhood, and Block reflect a disciplined approach to portfolio management in a rapidly evolving sector.

