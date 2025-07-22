Big Banks Press OCC to Hit Pause on Ripple, Circle Trust Charters

Major U.S. banking organizations, including the American Bankers Association, urge the OCC to delay approving trust bank applications from Ripple (XRP) and Circle (CRCL) until detailed business plans are disclosed and publicly reviewed.

The proposed First National Digital Currency Bank and Ripple National Trust Bank focus on custody and payments services, raising concerns about regulatory loopholes and deviation from traditional fiduciary roles.

The banking groups warn that granting these charters could set a precedent, allowing non-bank entities to access national bank privileges without full regulatory oversight, necessitating broader stakeholder input.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) faces mounting pressure from major American banking organizations to delay approving trust bank applications from digital asset companies, including Ripple (XRP) and Circle (CRCL), until comprehensive business plans are disclosed and stakeholders can evaluate the broader policy implications. These applications, which propose the creation of First National Digital Currency Bank by Circle and Ripple National Trust Bank by Ripple, have sparked concerns among traditional banking groups about the potential erosion of regulatory standards.

The American Bankers Association, America’s Credit Unions, Consumer Bankers Association, Independent Community Bankers of America, and National Bankers Association jointly expressed their concerns in a letter dated July 17. They argue that the business models presented by Ripple and Circle do not align with the legal requirement for national trust banks to primarily engage in fiduciary activities. Instead, the proposed banks focus heavily on custody and payments services, particularly for managing stablecoin operations like Circle’s USDC reserves and Ripple’s stablecoin activities. The groups warn that approving these applications could establish a precedent, allowing non-bank entities to secure national bank charters without adhering to the full regulatory framework that governs traditional banks.

Circle, fresh off its initial public offering, aims to leverage its trust bank charter to manage institutional crypto assets alongside USDC reserves. Ripple, similarly, seeks to expand its services under OCC oversight through its proposed trust bank. However, the banking organizations contend that such charters risk creating a regulatory loophole, granting digital asset firms the privileges of a national bank without equivalent oversight. This concern is rooted in the potential for these charters to redefine the scope of trust bank activities, traditionally centered on fiduciary responsibilities rather than broader financial services like payments or custody.

The letter emphasizes the need for public input, stating, “The suitability of the trust charter for the Applicants is a material question of public policy.” The groups argue that approving these applications would mark a significant departure from existing OCC precedent, necessitating transparent dialogue and thorough evaluation. They urge the OCC to postpone decisions until stakeholders have access to detailed business plans and can assess the implications of granting trust bank charters to digital asset firms.

This debate underscores broader tensions between traditional banking and the rapidly evolving digital asset sector. The OCC, tasked with ensuring the safety and soundness of the national banking system, must balance innovation with regulatory integrity. Digital asset companies like Ripple and Circle are pushing to integrate their operations within the federal banking framework, leveraging stablecoins and blockchain technology to offer new financial services. However, traditional banks argue that such integrations must not undermine the regulatory standards that ensure consumer protection and financial stability. The call for a delay reflects a broader demand for clarity on how digital asset firms fit into the established banking ecosystem, particularly as stablecoins and crypto custody services gain prominence.

The outcome of this standoff will likely shape the future of digital asset integration into the U.S. banking system. A decision to grant trust bank charters could accelerate the mainstream adoption of stablecoins and blockchain-based financial services, while a delay or rejection could signal stricter scrutiny for crypto firms seeking to operate within the federal banking framework. The OCC’s response will need to address these complex dynamics while ensuring that any new precedents align with the principles of sound banking regulation.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.