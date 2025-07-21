Treasury Chief Bessent Demands Full Review of Federal Reserve

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a comprehensive review of the Federal Reserve’s overall function, questioning its success in meeting its mission amid tensions with the White House.

President Trump’s reported consideration to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which he later denied, has spotlighted Bessent’s role as a potential mediator and successor.

The administration has criticized the Federal Reserve over $2.5 billion in cost overruns tied to its building renovation, even as it continues to press for lower interest rates.

The intensifying friction between the White House and the Federal Reserve has thrust the central bank’s role and performance into the spotlight, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advocating for a comprehensive review of the institution. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday, Bessent emphasized the need to evaluate whether the Fed has fulfilled its mission, drawing a pointed comparison to how the Federal Aviation Administration would face scrutiny for repeated missteps. His remarks signal a broader examination of the Fed’s operations, extending beyond the current controversy surrounding the $2.5 billion renovation of two Fed buildings in Washington, which has drawn criticism from administration officials for cost overruns. These officials are reportedly planning an in-person inspection of the project soon.

The call for a review coincides with heightened tensions, including conflicting reports last week about President Donald Trump’s intentions toward Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While some White House sources suggested Trump was preparing to fire Powell – a move that would raise significant legal questions – Trump publicly denied these claims. Bessent, a central figure in this drama, has been floated as a potential successor to Powell while also reportedly acting as a mediator to dissuade Trump from pursuing the chair’s ouster. When pressed about a Wall Street Journal report crediting him with influencing Trump’s decision, Bessent underscored the president’s deliberative process, stating, “President Trump solicits a whole range of opinions and then makes a decision. So he takes a lot of inputs, and at the end of the day it’s his decision.”

At the heart of the administration’s grievances is the Fed’s monetary policy, particularly its benchmark overnight borrowing rate, which Trump has repeatedly urged the central bank to slash aggressively. Despite the Fed’s December rate cut, which capped a brief easing cycle that lowered the fed funds rate by a full percentage point, both mortgage rates and Treasury yields have climbed higher. Bessent echoed the administration’s push for further easing, arguing that inflation has largely subsided. “They were fear mongering over tariffs, and thus far we have seen very little, if any, inflation,” he said, pointing to favorable inflation data. He also took a critical jab at the Fed’s intellectual culture, questioning the effectiveness of its academic-heavy staff: “All these Ph.D.s over there, I don’t know what they do.”

The debate over the Fed’s independence and decision-making comes at a critical juncture for the U.S. economy. The central bank’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment has been tested in recent years by persistent inflationary pressures and a complex global trade environment. While Bessent’s comments suggest openness to structural reforms, the specifics of any potential review – who would conduct it and what form it would take – remain unclear. Such a review could have far-reaching implications for the Fed’s autonomy, which has long been a cornerstone of its ability to make data-driven decisions insulated from political pressures.

The administration’s focus on the Fed’s building renovation costs adds another layer to the scrutiny. The $2.5 billion project, already under fire for exceeding its budget, symbolizes for critics a broader mismanagement within the institution. As the White House pushes for greater oversight and accountability, the Fed faces mounting pressure to justify both its operational expenditures and its broader policy framework. Whether this tension will lead to substantive changes in the Fed’s structure or leadership remains uncertain, but the ongoing discourse underscores the delicate balance between political influence and central bank independence in shaping U.S. economic policy.

