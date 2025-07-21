Trump Media Surges on Massive $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) surged nearly 6% to $19.76 after acquiring $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), representing two-thirds of its $3 billion asset base, as part of its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

surged nearly 6% to $19.76 after acquiring $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), representing two-thirds of its $3 billion asset base, as part of its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company, led by CEO Devin Nunes, aims to ensure financial independence and plans to integrate a utility token within its Truth Social ecosystem, supported by a $300 million investment in Bitcoin-related securities.

The move aligns with favorable U.S. legislation for dollar-backed stablecoins, signed by President Trump, and follows a $2.5 billion fundraising plan to bolster its cryptocurrency holdings.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) has seen its stock price climb nearly 6% to $19.76 in Monday trading, driven by its bold move to acquire $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and related securities. This investment, which now accounts for two-thirds of the company’s $3 billion in total assets, aligns with its May announcement to transform into a Bitcoin treasury company. The strategy, inspired by Michael Saylor’s approach at Strategy (MSTR), earlier MicroStrategy, leverages public equity and debt issuance to amass significant cryptocurrency holdings, a tactic gaining traction among crypto-focused enterprises. Trump Media, which operates Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and financial services brand Truth.Fi, is positioning itself as a major player in the evolving digital asset landscape.

The company’s leadership, led by CEO Devin Nunes, emphasized that this move secures financial independence and shields against potential discrimination by traditional financial institutions. Nunes highlighted the potential for synergies with a planned utility token for the Truth Social ecosystem, signaling deeper integration of cryptocurrency into its operations. Additionally, Trump Media allocated $300 million to an options acquisition strategy for Bitcoin-related securities, further diversifying its crypto exposure. This aggressive pivot comes as the broader cryptocurrency market gains legitimacy, bolstered by new U.S. legislation signed into law by President Trump on Friday. The bill establishes a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins, a move expected to drive wider adoption of digital assets like the USD1 stablecoin launched by World Liberty Financial, a Trump-backed crypto startup in partnership with BitGo.

The cryptocurrency market has seen growing institutional interest, with Bitcoin’s decentralized nature and potential as a store of value attracting companies seeking to diversify their balance sheets. Trump Media’s strategy mirrors a broader trend where firms leverage their corporate treasuries to hold digital assets, aiming to hedge against inflation and fiat currency risks. The company’s $2.5 billion fundraising plan announced in May underscores its commitment to this vision, positioning it to capitalize on the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. As Washington continues to refine its regulatory approach, Trump Media’s early adoption of a Bitcoin-centric treasury could set a precedent for other public companies exploring similar paths.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.