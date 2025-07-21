Trump’s Landmark Bill Ignites Aggressive MicroStrategy Push

Strategy (MSTR) , earlier MicroStrategy, acquired 6,220 Bitcoin for $739.8 million at an average price of $118,940 per BTC during July 14-20, funded by selling $736.4 million in MSTR shares and $4 million in preferred STRK, STRF, and STRD shares.

Despite the GENIUS Act’s passage on July 18, Bitcoin’s price fell from a high of $123,091.61 to $117,680.22, yet MicroStrategy’s strategy reflects confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value amid evolving U.S. crypto regulations.

Strategy (MSTR), earlier MicroStrategy, under the leadership of co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, has solidified its position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), with a recent acquisition of 6,220 BTC valued at $739.8 million between July 14 and July 20. This purchase, executed at an average price of $118,940 per Bitcoin, aligns with a significant week in U.S. cryptocurrency policy, marked by the passage of the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Acts, with the GENIUS Act signed into law by the Trump administration on July 18. The company funded this acquisition through the sale of $736.4 million in MSTR shares, $0.7 million in preferred STRK shares, $0.2 million in preferred STRF shares, and $3.1 million in preferred STRD shares, demonstrating a strategic reallocation of capital to bolster its Bitcoin reserves.

Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 607,770 coins, acquired at an average price of $71,756 per BTC, with a current market value of $72 billion. This aggressive accumulation, which began in 2020, reflects Saylor’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset, a strategy he reiterated in a July 20 X post highlighting the firm’s growing Bitcoin portfolio and its appreciating value.

Despite the historic enactment of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins and other digital assets, Bitcoin’s price did not sustain its bullish momentum, declining from an all-time high of $123,091.61 on July 14 to $117,680.22 at press time.

Strategy’s approach contrasts with broader market dynamics, as the firm continues to leverage its corporate structure to amass Bitcoin, undeterred by short-term price fluctuations. Saylor’s strategy positions Strategy as a unique vehicle for investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin’s long-term potential, capitalizing on the asset’s volatility and the evolving regulatory landscape to enhance shareholder value. The company’s actions underscore a broader trend among institutional investors, who increasingly view Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a store of value, particularly as U.S. policy begins to embrace cryptocurrency through legislation like the GENIUS Act. Strategy’s ongoing acquisitions signal confidence in Bitcoin’s future, even as the market navigates the complexities of new regulations and macroeconomic factors.

