Tom Lee’s Triple Call: Market Rally, Apple’s AI Power, and Bitcoin’s Moonshot

highlighted a surprising V-shaped market recovery despite economic shocks, with corporate earnings remaining resilient and the S&P 500’s (SPX) equal-weighted P/E ratio dropping to 16, indicating a cheaper market. He remains optimistic about Apple’s (AAPL) potential to disrupt the AI market, leveraging its privacy and user experience strengths, and sees a foldable phone as aligning with AI-driven consumer trends.

Lee is bullish on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), targeting $200,000 – $250,000, and Ethereum (ETH), with a near-term price goal of $5,000, driven by stablecoin adoption and network fee growth.

Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors’ head of research, appeared on CNBC to discuss current market trends, the economy, the trajectory of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks, and cryptocurrency price movements. Lee highlighted the market’s V-shaped recovery following a sharp decline in April, which he attributed to fears of a recession triggered by tariff concerns. Many investors, expecting a prolonged downturn, sold off holdings and were caught off guard by the swift rebound, leaving them underexposed. Despite negative headlines, Lee emphasized that corporate earnings have remained robust, painting an optimistic picture for the market.

Addressing concerns about high valuations, Lee pointed out that the equal-weighted S&P 500 (SPX) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped from 17.6 times in 2019 to 16 times currently, even after enduring six major economic shocks, including COVID, supply chain disruptions, inflation surges, rapid Federal Reserve rate hikes, Trump-era tariffs, and geopolitical tensions involving U.S. actions against Iran. He argued that the market has become cheaper relative to its earnings growth, countering perceptions of overvaluation driven by the dominance of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks.

On the topic of the “Magnificent Seven,” Lee acknowledged a performance split, with some stocks like Apple (AAPL) down nearly 5% over the past year, while others, such as Microsoft (MSFT), have surged due to their AI advancements. However, he remains bullish on Apple, suggesting it is quietly positioning itself to make a significant impact in AI. Drawing on Apple’s history of transforming markets, such as with the iPhone in 2007, Lee argued that its late entry into AI could still yield game-changing results. He dismissed concerns about Apple needing to acquire external AI technology, proposing that large language models (LLMs) may become commoditized, allowing Apple to leverage its strengths in privacy, safety, and user experience to differentiate itself. Lee also expressed intrigue about speculation surrounding Apple’s potential foldable phone, noting that larger screens could align with growing consumer demand for AI-driven, augmented reality experiences.

Turning to cryptocurrencies, Lee reiterated his bullish outlook on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), projecting a price range of $200,000 to $250,000, which he believes aligns with Bitcoin capturing 25% of the gold market’s value. He suggested that, long-term, Bitcoin could reach $1 million per coin, particularly with catalysts like the Genius Act. Lee also highlighted the growing adoption of stablecoins, comparing their rise to the transformative impact of ChatGPT. He pointed to Ethereum (ETH) as a key beneficiary, given that most stablecoins are built on its network, generating significant fees. Lee noted Ethereum’s recent price recovery from $1,700 to around $3,600 and cited Fundstrat’s technical analysis, which suggests a near-term target of $5,000 and a longer-term range of $10,000 to $20,000.

Finally, Lee addressed the potential impact of upcoming tariffs, suggesting that companies are adapting to them without fueling inflation. He expressed optimism that any delay in tariff implementation, such as beyond August 1, could further support market sentiment. Lee emphasized his commitment to delivering strong returns for Fundstrat clients across both equities and cryptocurrencies, citing the success of Fundstrat’s “granny shots” strategy and his ambitions for BitMine (BMNR) to become a top-performing stock.

