Nvidia’s China Restart Hits Production Snags

Nvidia (NVDA) faced a $2.5 billion sales loss, a $4.5 billion inventory write-down, and an anticipated $8 billion second-quarter shortfall due to an April U.S. export ban on H20 chip sales to China, which accounts for 13% of its fiscal 2025 revenue.

faced a $2.5 billion sales loss, a $4.5 billion inventory write-down, and an anticipated $8 billion second-quarter shortfall due to an April U.S. export ban on H20 chip sales to China, which accounts for 13% of its fiscal 2025 revenue. The company plans to resume H20 sales after securing export licenses from the Trump administration, driving its stock to a record high, though limited chip supplies and no plans to restart production may constrain market re-entry.

Nvidia’s strategic navigation of U.S.-China trade tensions highlights the challenges of maintaining AI chip leadership in a geopolitically sensitive market.

Nvidia (NVDA) is navigating a complex landscape shaped by U.S. export restrictions and its strategic operations in China, a critical market contributing 13% to its fiscal 2025 revenue. The company’s H20 chip, designed as its most powerful AI offering compliant with U.S. regulations for sale in China, has faced significant disruptions. In April, an abrupt U.S. export ban halted H20 sales, forcing Nvidia to cancel customer orders and manufacturing capacity booked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), the chip’s producer. This led to a substantial financial hit, including a $2.5 billion sales loss in the first quarter, a $4.5 billion inventory write-down, and an expected $8 billion in lost sales for the second quarter. The ban underscored the challenges of operating in a geopolitically sensitive market, where China remains a key battleground for AI technology dominance.

Despite these setbacks, Nvidia announced plans to resume H20 chip sales to Chinese customers, bolstered by assurances from the Trump administration on Tuesday that it will secure the necessary export licenses. This development reflects a potential easing of restrictions, enabling Nvidia to re-engage with a market critical to its global strategy. The news catalyzed a surge in Nvidia’s stock, driving it to a record high as investor confidence grew in the company’s ability to recover lost ground. The H20 chip, tailored to meet U.S. export compliance while delivering high-performance AI capabilities, remains central to Nvidia’s efforts to maintain its leadership in the AI chip market, where it commands a dominant share.

However, The Information reports that Nvidia has signaled to its Chinese customers that H20 chip supplies are limited and that it does not plan to restart production. This scarcity could constrain its ability to fully capitalize on China’s demand, even as export licenses are secured. The decision not to resume production may reflect strategic considerations, including the high costs of retooling manufacturing or uncertainties about future U.S. policy shifts. Nvidia’s experience highlights the broader challenges facing tech companies caught in U.S.-China trade tensions, where regulatory changes can swiftly disrupt operations and financial projections.

The financial implications of these events are stark. The $2.5 billion first-quarter loss and $4.5 billion inventory write-down reflect the immediate impact of the April ban, while the projected $8 billion second-quarter shortfall underscores the ongoing risk to Nvidia’s revenue stream. China’s role as a major market for AI chips, driven by its rapid adoption of AI technologies across industries, makes these disruptions particularly significant. Nvidia’s ability to secure licenses and resume sales is a positive step, but the limited H20 supply and halted production plans suggest a cautious approach to re-entering the market.

Looking ahead, Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips, fueled by its advanced GPU architectures and software ecosystem, positions it to adapt to these challenges. The company’s record stock high following the license assurances reflects market optimism about its resilience and strategic importance in the AI race. However, the interplay of technological innovation, geopolitical restrictions, and supply chain dynamics will continue to shape Nvidia’s path in China and beyond. For now, the company’s focus on securing licenses and managing limited H20 inventory signals a pragmatic effort to balance compliance with market opportunity.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.