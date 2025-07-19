Block Rockets Higher on S&P 500 Inclusion Buzz

Block (XYZ) is set to join the S&P 500 (SPX) before markets open on July 23, replacing Hess (HES), which is being acquired by Chevron (CVX) in a $54 billion deal. Block shares surged more than 10% in after-hours trading Friday following the announcement.

The company’s cautious outlook, driven by macroeconomic challenges and tariff impacts, sets the stage for its critical second-quarter earnings report on August 7.

Block (XYZ) is poised to join the S&P 500 (SPX), a significant milestone for the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey in 2009. The announcement from S&P triggered a surge in Block’s shares, which climbed more than 10% in extended trading on Friday before settling at $79.01. This addition, effective before trading opens on July 23, underscores Block’s growing prominence in the financial technology sector and adds further tech weight to an index increasingly dominated by the sector’s market cap gains. Block replaces Hess (HES), which exits the S&P 500 following its $54 billion acquisition by Chevron (CVX), a deal finalized after Chevron prevailed in a legal dispute with Exxon Mobil (XOM) over offshore oil assets in Guyana.

Block, originally known as Square, has evolved significantly since its inception. Renamed in 2021 to reflect its focus on blockchain technologies, the company has expanded beyond its well-known payment terminals into areas such as cryptocurrency, lending, and other financial services. This diversification has solidified its position as a key player in fintech, with a market capitalization of approximately $45 billion, well above the median for S&P 500 constituents. However, Block’s stock has faced challenges, declining 14% year-to-date, underperforming the broader market. By comparison, the Nasdaq (COMP) has risen more than 8%, and the S&P 500 has gained 7%. The company’s struggles were evident in its May earnings report, where first-quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations, and a cautious outlook for the second quarter and full year reflected pressures from a dynamic macroeconomic environment, including the impact of sweeping tariff announcements by President Donald Trump. Block noted in its quarterly report that it has adopted a more conservative stance in its guidance due to these conditions. Investors are now looking ahead to Block’s second-quarter earnings, set to be released after the close of trading on August 7, for further clarity on its performance.

The inclusion of Block in the S&P 500 follows a broader trend of tech-focused companies reshaping the index. This week alone, the index saw another change, with The Trade Desk (TTD) replacing Ansys (ANSS) after the latter’s acquisition by Synopsys (SNPS) closed on Thursday. Such changes are not uncommon outside the S&P 500’s quarterly rebalancing, particularly when acquisitions prompt the removal of a company, as seen recently with Datadog (DDOG) taking Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) place. The addition of companies like Block and The Trade Desk highlights the increasing influence of technology and fintech in the U.S. economy, as these firms drive innovation and capture significant market share. For Block, joining the S&P 500 is likely to spur portfolio rebalancing by fund managers, often leading to increased demand for its shares and potential price support in the near term.

Block’s journey to the S&P 500 reflects its transformation from a niche payment processor to a multifaceted fintech leader. Despite recent headwinds, including economic uncertainty and underperformance relative to broader indices, its inclusion in the S&P 500 signals confidence in its long-term growth potential. As the company navigates a challenging environment, its focus on blockchain and diversified financial services positions it to capitalize on emerging trends in digital finance. With its next earnings report on the horizon, Block has an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and outline a path forward in a rapidly evolving market.

