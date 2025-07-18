Sarepta Stock Craters After FDA Threatens Elevidys Review

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) stock plummeted 40% to $13.15 on Friday after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced a review of whether the gene therapy Elevidys should remain on the market.

Sarepta’s efforts to address liver toxicity risks and a projected $400 million in cost savings face challenges, with the potential loss of Elevidys’s $2.2 billion in estimated sales by 2026 impacting investor confidence.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) experienced a sharp 40% decline in its stock price to $13.15 during trading on Friday, triggered by concerns over the safety of its gene therapy programs, as reported by Bloomberg News. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary stated he is “taking a hard look” at whether Sarepta’s gene therapy Elevidys should remain on the market, a comment that intensified investor fears amid an ongoing FDA investigation into two prior patient deaths linked to the treatment. The situation was further complicated by Sarepta’s disclosure on Thursday of a third patient death in a clinical trial for a different gene therapy utilizing a similar adeno-associated virus (AAV) delivery method, raising broader concerns about the safety profile of AAV-based therapies.

Elevidys, approved in 2023 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged 4 and older, delivers a micro-dystrophin gene to address the genetic cause of this rare, muscle-wasting disease. The therapy received accelerated approval for non-ambulatory patients and full approval for ambulatory patients, despite controversy over its clinical data, as former FDA official Peter Marks overruled agency reviewers to grant the approvals. The two earlier deaths, reported in March and June 2025, involved non-ambulatory teenage boys who succumbed to acute liver failure within 90 days of receiving Elevidys, prompting Sarepta to suspend shipments to this patient group and pause its Phase III ENVISION trial. The company is exploring an enhanced immunosuppressive regimen, including the drug sirolimus, to mitigate liver toxicity risks, a known side effect of AAV-based therapies. The third death, linked to a separate gene therapy for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (SRP-9004), has heightened scrutiny, with the FDA now requesting a voluntary halt to all Elevidys shipments.

The biotech sector, particularly companies developing gene therapies, faces significant challenges due to the inherent risks of AAV vectors, which can trigger immune responses leading to severe side effects like liver failure. Sarepta’s stock volatility reflects investor uncertainty about Elevidys’s future, especially as new FDA leadership under Makary signals a stricter regulatory stance. The company’s earlier workforce reduction of 500 employees and a projected $400 million in annual cost savings were attempts to stabilize finances amid these setbacks, but the latest developments have cast doubt on Elevidys’s commercial viability, with analysts estimating $2.2 billion in sales by 2026 now at risk. As Sarepta navigates ongoing FDA discussions and potential label updates to address liver failure risks, the broader gene therapy field may face increased regulatory hurdles, impacting innovation and investment in treatments for rare diseases.

