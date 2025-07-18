Trump’s Tariff Bombshell: 15-20% Minimum on EU Goods in Sight

President Donald Trump is advocating for a 15% to 20% minimum tariff on EU imports, even with a potential trade deal, and has rejected the EU’s offer to lower car tariffs, maintaining a 25% duty on the automotive sector, as reported by the Financial Times.

Since “Liberation Day” on April 2, Trump has implemented a 10% baseline tariff on most imports, with reciprocal tariffs up to 50% on 57 countries, escalating to a proposed 30% tariff on EU, Mexico, and Canada imports by August 1.

The U.S. goods trade deficit reached $1.2 trillion in 2024, prompting Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy under the IEEPA, with the EU facing a paused 10% tariff until July 9, to spur trade negotiations.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is intensifying its trade policy with a focus on imposing a minimum tariff of 15% to 20% on European Union imports, even if a trade deal is reached, according to a report by the Financial Times citing unnamed sources. This push for a reciprocal tariff rate exceeding 10% reflects Trump’s broader strategy to address perceived trade imbalances, particularly with major trading partners like the EU. The report also notes that Trump has rejected the EU’s recent offer to reduce car tariffs, opting to maintain a 25% duty on the automotive sector, signaling a hardline stance aimed at protecting U.S. industries.

Since declaring April 2, 2025, as “Liberation Day,” Trump has pursued an aggressive tariff agenda to rebalance trade relationships and reduce the U.S. goods trade deficit, which reached $1.2 trillion in 2024. On that date, he invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to announce a baseline 10% tariff on imports from most countries, with higher reciprocal tariffs of 11% to 50% applied to 57 nations identified as having nonreciprocal trade practices, effective April 9. The EU faced a 20% tariff on most goods, which was later paused at 10% until July 9 to allow for negotiations. However, recent developments indicate an escalation, with Trump now threatening a 30% tariff on EU imports starting August 1, alongside similar duties on Mexico and Canada, reflecting frustration with stalled trade talks.

