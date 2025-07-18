AgEagle Rockets 29% After eBee TAC Wins Blue UAS Certification

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock surged 29% to $1.89 in early trading after its eBee TAC drone received Blue UAS certification, enabling procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies.

stock surged 29% to $1.89 in early trading after its eBee TAC drone received Blue UAS certification, enabling procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and federal agencies. The eBee TAC, a 3.5-pound fixed-wing drone with 90-minute flight time, supports tactical mapping and secure data sharing, meeting DoD’s need for low-cost, expendable drones for squad-level operations.

The certification, building on prior Green UAS status, positions AgEagle to supply secure, scalable uncrewed aerial systems, aligning with U.S. defense priorities for rapid drone deployment.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) saw its stock rise 29% to $1.89 in early trading on Friday, driven by the announcement that its eBee TAC drone has received Blue UAS certification, a significant milestone that opens doors for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies. This certification, granted by the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), confirms that the eBee TAC meets stringent security and performance standards, making it suitable for sensitive military missions. The Blue UAS designation builds on the drone’s prior Green UAS certification, which served as a direct pathway to this elite status, reflecting a streamlined process for secure drone acquisition as supported by Executive Order 14307 and a July 10, 2025, memorandum from the Secretary of Defense to deploy compliant Group 1 and 2 drones rapidly.

The eBee TAC is a lightweight, hand-launched, fixed-wing drone weighing just 3.5 pounds, designed for tactical mapping and reconnaissance with a flight time of up to 90 minutes. Its ability to operate in disconnected environments and support secure, near real-time data sharing aligns with the DoD’s need for low-cost, expendable drones for squad-level operations, as emphasized by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle, stated, “This is a transformative moment for AgEagle and places us in a position to supply our military with the equipment and technology needed to counter modern battlefield threat situations.” The certification, achieved through months of collaboration between the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), DIU, and federal stakeholders, positions AgEagle to market the eBee TAC as a Blue UAS Cleared platform, enhancing its appeal for secure and scalable uncrewed aerial systems.

This development underscores the growing importance of drones in modern defense strategies, where agility, cost-effectiveness, and secure data handling are critical. The Blue UAS certification not only validates AgEagle’s technological capabilities but also strengthens its competitive position in the defense sector, where demand for reliable uncrewed systems is rising. As the U.S. government prioritizes rapid deployment of compliant drones, AgEagle’s achievement could lead to expanded contracts and partnerships, driving further growth in a market increasingly reliant on advanced aerial solutions for reconnaissance and situational awareness.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.