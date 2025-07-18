Crypto Skyrockets to $4 Trillion as Stablecoin Bill Ignites Rally

The cryptocurrency market surpassed $4 trillion in total value, driven by a rally in altcoins like Ether ($3,645.43, up 7% intraday), XRP ($3.51, up 8.50%), and Solana ($181.44, up 4%), alongside Bitcoin’s record high of $123,091.61.

U.S. legislative progress, including the first federal stablecoin regulation and a broader crypto market bill, has bolstered investor confidence, with stablecoins projected to grow from $265 billion to $3.7 trillion by 2030.

Strong demand is evident in $5.5 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows and $2.9 billion in Ether ETF inflows in July, with options market data suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $140,000 by September and $150,000 by October.

The cryptocurrency market has achieved a historic milestone, surpassing a total market value of $4 trillion for the first time, as reported by Bloomberg, fueled by a robust altcoin rally and significant U.S. legislative advancements. This surge reflects growing investor confidence, driven by the passage of the first federal legislation regulating stablecoins, a pivotal moment during what lawmakers have termed “Crypto Week.” The stablecoin bill, supported by Republicans and championed by President Donald Trump, establishes federal or state oversight for dollar-linked stablecoins, aiming to legitimize a $265 billion market that Citigroup Inc. (C) analysts project could reach $3.7 trillion by 2030.

Altcoins, encompassing all tokens except Bitcoin (BTC), have been at the forefront of this rally, with Ether (ETH) climbing nearly 7% intraday to $3,645.43 and gaining 23% over the past week. XRP, trading at $3.51, surged 8.50% intraday and 28% over the week, while Solana (SOL) rose 4% intraday to $181.44, with an 8% weekly gain. Bitcoin (BTC), which accounts for approximately 60% of the digital asset market’s value, reached a record high of $123,091.61 earlier this week and was trading at about $119,570 on Friday with minimal change. The options market reflects strong bullish sentiment, with elevated open interest in Bitcoin options at a $130,000 strike for August 1 expiry, according to Deribit data, signaling traders’ bets on further price increases.

Fadi Aboualfa, head of research at Copper, told Bloomberg that “Bitcoin’s path to $150,000 looks increasingly inevitable,” projecting that continued investor momentum could push Bitcoin to $140,000 by September and potentially reach $150,000 by early October if current trends hold. This optimism is bolstered by significant inflows into U.S.-listed crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with Bitcoin funds attracting $5.5 billion and Ether ETFs drawing $2.9 billion in July alone. Aboualfa noted that the consistent pricing trend since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs aligns with these inflows, which have remained strong even during the typically quieter summer period.

The legislative momentum extends beyond stablecoins, with the U.S. House passing a broader crypto market structure bill on Thursday, now awaiting Senate review. This bill aims to provide clarity on the regulatory framework for digital assets, further enhancing market confidence. The combination of regulatory progress, institutional investment, and altcoin performance underscores the cryptocurrency market’s growing integration into mainstream finance. As investors continue to pour capital into crypto ETFs and anticipate favorable policy developments, the market’s trajectory suggests sustained growth, with Bitcoin and altcoins like Ether, XRP, and Solana poised to drive further value creation in the digital asset space.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.