Netflix Profit Surges, But Stock Sags as GenAI Joins the Script

Netflix has integrated generative AI into production, achieving a milestone with AI-generated footage in the show “El Atonata,” reducing costs and time for visual effects, while also leveraging AI for personalization, search, and plans for interactive ads.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares dipped 2.60% to $1,241.16 in premarket trading on Friday, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s warning of lower operating margins in the second half of 2025 due to increased content amortization and higher sales and marketing costs tied to a larger content slate. Despite this, the streaming giant delivered a robust second-quarter performance, reporting revenue of $11.08 billion, a significant increase from $9.56 billion in the same period last year, and profit of $3.13 billion, up from $2.15 billion a year earlier. EPS came in at $7.19 (vs. $7.08 expected). The company’s strong financial results were driven by substantial member growth and improved ad sales, bolstered by favorable foreign-exchange conditions due to a weakening dollar, prompting Netflix to raise its 2025 revenue forecast to a range of $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion, up from its prior estimate of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion.

The company’s success is underpinned by its massive viewership, with users streaming over 95 billion hours of content in the first half of 2025, one-third of which were non-English titles, highlighting Netflix’s global appeal and diverse content strategy. This growth has propelled the stock to a record high of $1,341.15 on June 30, a notable recovery from its April low of $855. Beyond its financial achievements, Netflix is embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance its production capabilities. During the post-results conference call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that Netflix has integrated generative AI into its content creation process, marking a milestone with the first AI-generated final footage featured in the Argentine show “El Atonata.” This AI application, developed in collaboration with producers, enabled the creation of a building collapse scene 10 times faster and at a lower cost than traditional visual effects methods.

Sarandos emphasized that AI is not just a cost-saving tool but a means to elevate creative output, enabling filmmakers to produce higher-quality films and series. He highlighted how AI-powered tools are transforming workflows, particularly in pre-visualization, shot planning, and advanced visual effects like de-aging, which were previously accessible only to big-budget productions. Co-CEO Greg Peters added that Netflix is leveraging generative AI across other domains, including personalization, search, and advertising, with plans to introduce interactive ads in the second half of 2025. The company has already implemented AI-powered search earlier this year, enhancing user experience and engagement. These technological advancements position Netflix to maintain its competitive edge in the streaming industry, where innovation in both content delivery and production is critical. As Netflix continues to balance its ambitious content investments with strategic use of AI, its ability to drive efficiency and creativity underscores its leadership in the evolving entertainment landscape.

