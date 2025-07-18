Cancer Breakthrough Sends Telomir Pharma Stock Exploding 157%

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TELO ) stock surged 157% to $3.11 in premarket trading after reporting that Telomir-1 fully reversed epigenetic silencing of the STAT1 tumor suppressor gene in aggressive prostate cancer cells, outperforming Paclitaxel and Rapamycin.

) stock surged 157% to $3.11 in premarket trading after reporting that Telomir-1 fully reversed epigenetic silencing of the STAT1 tumor suppressor gene in aggressive prostate cancer cells, outperforming Paclitaxel and Rapamycin. Telomir-1 also reduced hypermethylation of the TMS1 gene, offering a dual mechanism to enhance immune response and apoptosis, potentially revolutionizing cancer treatment when combined with immunomodulators.

Beyond oncology, Telomir-1 has shown promise in reversing aging markers in progeria and Werner Syndrome, driving investor confidence in the company’s innovative approach to age-related diseases.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TELO) has captured significant investor attention, with its stock surging 157% to $3.11 in premarket trading on Friday, up from a previous close of $1.21. This remarkable spike follows the biotechnology company’s announcement of groundbreaking preclinical findings for Telomir-1, a drug candidate designed to tackle the root causes of biological aging and age-related diseases, particularly aggressive cancers. The company’s innovative approach, which focuses on reversing epigenetic changes in cancer cells, has positioned Telomir-1 as a potential game-changer in oncology and aging-related therapeutics.

The latest study showcases Telomir-1’s ability to reverse epigenetic gene silencing in aggressive human prostate cancer cells, demonstrating superior efficacy compared to established drugs like Paclitaxel (PTX) and Rapamycin. Epigenetic gene silencing, particularly through promoter hypermethylation, is a mechanism cancer cells use to disable critical tumor suppressor genes, allowing them to evade the body’s immune defenses and avoid programmed cell death (apoptosis). Telomir-1, administered orally over 21 days in a mouse model implanted with aggressive human prostate cancer cells (PC3 xenograft), fully reversed the hypermethylation of STAT1, a master regulator of immune surveillance and apoptosis. This restoration of STAT1 activity effectively reactivates the body’s natural tumor suppressor system, enabling immune cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells. In contrast, Paclitaxel showed no effect on STAT1 hypermethylation, while Rapamycin achieved only partial reduction.

Beyond STAT1, Telomir-1 also reduced hypermethylation of TMS1 (also known as ASC or PYCARD), another tumor suppressor gene frequently silenced in prostate cancer. While Paclitaxel and Rapamycin showed comparable or greater effects on TMS1 methylation, Telomir-1’s unique ability to modulate both STAT1 and TMS1 sets it apart. These two genes collectively regulate immune response and apoptosis, suggesting that Telomir-1 could offer a dual mechanism to combat cancer progression. This dual action, combined with observed tumor shrinkage in preclinical models, underscores Telomir-1’s potential as a novel therapeutic, particularly when combined with cancer immunomodulators.

Erez Aminov, CEO of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significance of these findings, stating, “This study provides novel and direct molecular evidence of Telomir-1’s ability to reprogram cancer epigenetics. By potentially restoring the function of key tumor suppressor genes like STAT1, we’re not just slowing tumor growth—we’re turning the immune system back on. These results highlight Telomir-1’s potential as a powerful new approach to treating aggressive cancers as combination therapy with cancer immunomodulators.”

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has also made notable progress in other areas of its research pipeline. In June, the company reported that Telomir-1 prevented premature aging in patient-derived cells from children with progeria, a rare genetic disorder characterized by accelerated aging. Additionally, earlier studies demonstrated Telomir-1’s promise in an animal model of Werner Syndrome, another rare premature aging disorder. In these studies, the drug increased telomere length, reversed body weight and muscle loss, and reset cellular aging markers, further highlighting its potential to address age-related conditions.

The consistent positive results across these studies likely fueled today’s significant rise in Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ stock price, reflecting growing investor confidence in the company’s innovative approach. By targeting epigenetic mechanisms and telomere maintenance, Telomir-1 addresses fundamental biological processes underlying both cancer and aging. This positions Telomir Pharmaceuticals as a leader in developing therapies that not only combat aggressive diseases but also tackle the molecular drivers of aging itself. As the company advances its preclinical and clinical programs, Telomir-1’s unique mechanism of action could pave the way for transformative treatments in oncology and beyond.

