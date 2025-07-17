Rivian Roars Back in Georgia with $6.6B Loan

Rivian (RIVN) is resuming preparations for its Georgia factory in August, with $80 million invested as of June 2025, aiming to start vertical construction in Q1 2026 and begin R2 SUV and R3 hatchback production in 2028, as reported by TechCrunch.

is resuming preparations for its Georgia factory in August, with $80 million invested as of June 2025, aiming to start vertical construction in Q1 2026 and begin R2 SUV and R3 hatchback production in 2028, as reported by TechCrunch. The project, backed by a $6.6 billion Department of Energy loan and $1.5 billion in state incentives, faced delays due to supply chain issues and local opposition but is now advancing with 46 full-time jobs created and supplier outreach underway.

CEO RJ Scaringe’s meeting with Governor Brian Kemp in May 2025 underscores Rivian’s commitment to strengthening ties with Georgia, while the company navigates federal spending uncertainties and expands its workforce with roles like construction manager.

Rivian (RIVN), the electric vehicle manufacturer, is forging ahead with its ambitious Georgia factory project, with preparations set to resume in August, as reported by TechCrunch based on emails obtained through a public records request. The company has already invested $80 million in the project as of June 20, 2025, a significant increase from the $41 million reported in July 2024, according to a progress report submitted to the local joint development authority. This financial commitment underscores Rivian’s determination to establish a second U.S. manufacturing hub to produce its R2 SUV and R3 hatchback, with production slated to begin in 2028.

The Georgia factory, first announced shortly after Rivian’s IPO in late 2021, represents a cornerstone of the company’s long-term growth strategy. Initially, Rivian pledged $5 billion to develop the facility, securing $1.5 billion in state incentives in May 2022 to support the effort. However, the project faced delays due to local opposition and supply chain challenges that required Rivian to prioritize production of its R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV at its existing plant in Normal, Illinois. In 2024, the company shifted focus to expand the Illinois facility, bolstered by $827 million in state incentives, pushing back the Georgia timeline. Despite these setbacks, Rivian’s renewed momentum is evident, with plans to install deep utilities in August and commence vertical construction in the first quarter of 2026.

A pivotal development came in late 2024, when Rivian secured a $6.6 billion loan from the Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program, finalized just before the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. This loan, designed to fund the factory’s construction, mirrors the financial lifeline that aided Tesla (TSLA) during the Great Recession. However, the funding faced scrutiny from figures like Vivek Ramaswamy, who signaled intentions to review the loan as part of broader spending freezes implemented by the Trump administration. While some freezes were overturned by lower courts, uncertainty lingered, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressing doubts about the loan’s status in February 2025. Despite these challenges, Rivian remains steadfast, with spokesperson Peebles Squire emphasizing to TechCrunch the company’s collaboration with the Department of Energy to advance U.S. leadership in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Rivian’s strategic engagement with Georgia’s leadership highlights its commitment to the project. In late May 2025, CEO RJ Scaringe, as per TC’s report, met with Governor Kemp, a meeting described by Squire as a “regular check-in” to discuss project updates and strengthen ties with the state. Emails reveal that Rivian’s corporate affairs director, Andrew Capezzuto, prioritized this meeting, rescheduling it from April 9 due to a personal conflict. Concurrently, Rivian is actively engaging with Georgia’s economic development department to identify local and regional suppliers capable of supporting the factory’s needs. On April 8, Capezzuto requested an updated list of suppliers in Georgia and the Southeast to optimize logistics and bolster the supply chain for the R2 and R3 models. Squire noted that leveraging the region’s robust automotive supplier base will enhance efficiency, create jobs, and promote American manufacturing.

The Georgia factory is already generating economic impact, having created 46 full-time jobs as of June 20, 2025. Rivian is further expanding its workforce, posting seven open roles on LinkedIn in the past month, including a construction manager position to oversee the buildout. The company is also exploring opportunities for suppliers to co-locate near the factory, a move that could streamline operations and foster regional economic growth. These efforts align with Rivian’s broader mission to scale production and compete in the growing electric vehicle market, where it faces competition from established players like Tesla and emerging rivals.

Rivian’s progress in Georgia reflects a calculated push to overcome earlier hurdles, from local resistance to political uncertainties surrounding federal funding. The $6.6 billion loan, combined with the company’s $80 million investment and state incentives, positions the factory as a critical step toward achieving Rivian’s production goals. As the company prepares to break ground in early 2026, its focus on supplier integration and job creation signals a commitment to embedding itself in Georgia’s economic fabric, with the potential to reshape the region’s automotive landscape by 2028.

Credit for the foundational reporting goes again to TechCrunch, whose insights into the email correspondence have shed light on Rivian’s strategic moves.

