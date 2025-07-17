Palantir Bull Sees 550% Upside: $500 Is the Floor, Not the Ceiling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock rose 1.78% to $153.60, reflecting a 103% year-to-date gain and a 436% year-over-year increase, with a market cap of $356 billion, driven by strong financial performance including 90% revenue growth, 200% earnings growth, and 500% free cash flow growth over three years.

Palantir (PLTR) has captured significant market attention, with its stock price climbing 1.78% to $153.60 in Thursday trading, reflecting a 103% year-to-date gain and a 436% increase over the past year, pushing its market cap to $356 billion. Prominent YouTuber Tom Nash, a long-time PLTR advocate, has intensified his bullish outlook, setting a new five-year price target of $1,000 per share, which implies a 550% upside from current levels. Nash’s confidence stems from Palantir’s robust financial performance, including 90% revenue growth, 200% earnings growth, and 500% free cash flow growth over the past three years, transforming the company from a speculative “meme stock” into a cornerstone of institutional portfolios, with ownership rising from 30% to nearly 60%.

Nash’s analysis highlights Palantir’s pivotal role in artificial intelligence, describing its software as the backbone for running large language models (LLMs) at scale for major enterprises. He argues that Wall Street has consistently underestimated the company’s potential, noting that his previous $500 price target, which still represents a 225% upside, is now his bear-case scenario, with a mid-case target of $754 and the $1,000 mark as his bullish outlook. This optimism is echoed by Wedbush Securities’ senior analyst Dan Ives, who sets a $400 price target, suggesting a path toward a trillion-dollar valuation. Both Nash and Ives emphasize Palantir’s scalability and long-term growth prospects, urging investors to prioritize fundamentals over short-term valuation concerns.

The shift in Palantir’s investor base underscores its maturation as a market leader in AI-driven data analytics, with institutional confidence signaling broader acceptance of its strategic value. Nash’s reference to investor Peter Lynch reinforces his advice for long-term investors to focus on the company’s strong business model, dismissing fear-driven narratives. As Palantir continues to capitalize on the growing demand for AI infrastructure, its trajectory suggests a sustained upward momentum, supported by both retail enthusiasm and increasing institutional backing, positioning it as a key player in the evolving tech landscape.

