$26M XRP Whale Move: Ripple Co-Founder Sends Tokens to Coinbase Before Price Surge

Speculation about potential liquidation surrounds the recent transfer, as it mirrors earlier movements of $109 million in XRP to exchanges in January 2025 from wallets dormant for six years.

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with speculation following a significant transfer of 9.5 million XRP tokens, valued at over $26 million, from a wallet linked to Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen to Coinbase (COIN), as reported by XRPSCAN. This movement coincided with a sharp 10% price surge in XRP, which climbed from approximately $2.8 to an intraday high of $3.30 in under 10 hours, stabilizing around $3.23 at the time of reporting. The transfer has reignited discussions about Larsen’s crypto activities, particularly in light of his history of substantial XRP movements and a high-profile security breach in January 2024.

Larsen’s wallet, part of a group previously identified by on-chain researcher ZachXBT, had been dormant for at least six years before moving $109 million in XRP to exchanges in January 2025. This inactivity, coupled with the recent transfer, has fueled speculation about potential liquidation, as large transfers to centralized exchanges like Coinbase often signal intent to sell. The timing of the latest move is particularly notable, as it preceded XRP’s rapid price increase, suggesting possible market sensitivity to Larsen’s actions or broader bullish sentiment in the crypto space.

The context of Larsen’s wallet activities is further complicated by the January 2024 security breach, where attackers exploited vulnerabilities from a 2022 LastPass hack to steal approximately 283 million XRP, worth $112 million at the time, from his personal accounts. The stolen funds were swiftly dispersed across multiple exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX, with Binance managing to freeze $4.2 million of the assets. Larsen confirmed the breach was isolated to his personal holdings, sparing Ripple’s corporate reserves. The incident, traced to compromised private keys stored in a LastPass secure note, underscored the risks of centralized password managers and heightened scrutiny on Larsen’s subsequent on-chain activities.

The recent transfer to Coinbase, combined with the historical context of Larsen’s wallet movements and the 2024 hack, highlights the volatility and security challenges inherent in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. XRP’s price rally, while potentially influenced by broader market dynamics, aligns closely with the timing of the transfer, raising questions about market impact and Larsen’s intentions. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, such high-profile movements by influential figures like Larsen serve as a reminder of the interplay between individual actions, market sentiment, and the ongoing need for robust security measures in digital asset management.

h/t: CB

