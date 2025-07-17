Nvidia Eyes $15B Boost as H20 Chip Sales to China Resume

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to resume H20 chip sales in China, with shares currently trading above the $172 level in premarket trading, following assurances from the Trump administration for export licenses.

is set to resume H20 chip sales in China, with shares currently trading above the $172 level in premarket trading, following assurances from the Trump administration for export licenses. Analysts project Nvidia’s China revenue could reach $15.5 billion to $20.5 billion in fiscal 2026, driven by strong demand, though manufacturing constraints at TSMC (TSM) pose risks.

Despite a $2.5 billion sales loss and $4.5 billion inventory write-down from an April ban, China remains critical, representing 13% of Nvidia’s 2025 revenue and up to 40% of its end customers via smuggling.

Nvidia (NVDA) is set for a strong rebound in the China market, with shares rising to $172.23 in Thursday’s premarket trading – signaling renewed investor confidence in the company’s regional growth prospects. The AI chip leader received assurances from the Trump administration on Tuesday that it will secure licenses to resume sales of its H20 chips to Chinese customers, a development that propelled the stock to a record high. This follows an abrupt export ban in April that disrupted Nvidia’s operations in China, one of its largest markets, accounting for 13% of its revenue in the 2025 fiscal year. The ban resulted in a $2.5 billion sales loss in the first quarter, a $4.5 billion inventory write-down, and an anticipated $8 billion in lost sales for the second quarter.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Nvidia’s recovery potential. Stifel’s Ruben Roy raised his price target to $202 from $180, citing strong demand for Nvidia’s H20 chips, which are based on the company’s prior-generation Hopper architecture. Roy projects China revenue could reach $19.5 billion in Nvidia’s 2026 fiscal year, ending January 2026, driven by an accelerated uptake of H20 chips in the second half of the year. However, he cautioned, telling YF that manufacturing constraints at Nvidia’s contract manufacturer, TSMC (TSM), could limit the company’s ability to fully capitalize on this demand. Bernstein’s Stacy Rasgon estimates Nvidia could generate $10 billion to $15 billion in China revenue in the second half of 2025, translating to $15.5 billion to $20.5 billion for the full year, provided the company secures licenses, purchase orders, and sufficient production capacity. William Blair analysts echoed this optimism, projecting up to $20 billion in China sales for fiscal 2026, compared to $17 billion in 2025.

China’s importance to Nvidia extends beyond direct sales. DA Davidson’s Gil Luria estimates that Chinese companies represent 25% to 40% of Nvidia’s end customers, factoring in chip smuggling, underscoring the market’s critical role in the company’s global strategy. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has valued the Chinese AI market at $50 billion, emphasizing its growth potential despite U.S. export controls aimed at curbing China’s AI development over national security concerns. Nvidia has navigated these restrictions by designing lower-power chips like the H20, introduced in 2024, to comply with U.S. regulations while maintaining its foothold in China.

The broader implications of U.S. export policies remain a concern. Analysts and Nvidia argue that stringent trade rules may not significantly hinder China’s AI advancements but could create opportunities for competitors to gain ground. As Nvidia works to restore its China revenue stream, its ability to scale production and navigate regulatory hurdles will be critical. The company’s innovative chip designs and strategic adaptations position it to reclaim market share, but execution risks tied to manufacturing and licensing persist. With China’s AI sector continuing to expand, Nvidia’s performance in the region will be a key driver of its growth trajectory in 2026 and beyond.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.