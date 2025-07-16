Rigetti Computing Stock Soars 30% After Major Quantum Error Rate Reduction

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) achieved a 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity on its 36-qubit modular system, doubling the error rate reduction from its prior 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system, boosting its stock price by over 30% to $16.56.

achieved a on its 36-qubit modular system, doubling the error rate reduction from its prior 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system, boosting its stock price by over 30% to $16.56. The company’s modular chip technology, utilizing four 9-qubit chiplets, supports scalability, with plans to launch the 36-qubit system on August 15 and a 100+ qubit system by the end of 2025.

Leveraging superconducting qubits with gate speeds over 1,000 times faster than competing technologies, Rigetti’s advancements position it as a leader in scalable quantum computing solutions.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI) has made significant strides in quantum computing, driving its stock price up by over 30% to $16.56 on Wednesday. This surge reflects investor confidence in the company’s recent achievement of a 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity on its 36-qubit modular system, a critical performance milestone. This marks a substantial improvement, halving the median two-qubit gate error rate compared to its previous best results on the 84-qubit single-chip Ankaa™-3 system. The 36-qubit system, built from four 9-qubit chips (or “chiplets”) tiled together, showcases Rigetti’s innovative modular chip technology, which is designed to pave the way for scaling quantum systems to higher qubit counts.

The significance of this milestone lies in the precision and scalability it demonstrates. Two-qubit gate fidelity is a key metric in quantum computing, measuring the accuracy of operations between pairs of qubits, which are the building blocks of quantum processors. Achieving 99.5% fidelity indicates that Rigetti’s system can execute these operations with minimal errors, a crucial factor for practical quantum computing applications. By leveraging modular chip technology, Rigetti is adopting techniques inspired by the semiconductor industry, enabling the construction of larger systems by combining smaller, high-performing chiplets. This approach not only enhances scalability but also aligns with the company’s roadmap to develop a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system by the end of 2025, maintaining the same 99.5% fidelity standard.

Rigetti’s use of superconducting qubits further strengthens its position in the quantum computing landscape. These qubits offer gate speeds over 1,000 times faster than competing technologies, such as ion trap or neutral atom systems. This speed advantage, combined with the scalability of modular designs, positions Rigetti to address the growing demand for quantum systems capable of tackling complex computational problems. The company’s proprietary technology is a key differentiator, enabling it to build systems with higher qubit counts while maintaining performance, a challenge that has hindered many in the industry.

Looking ahead, Rigetti plans to launch its 36-qubit system on August 15, providing customers and researchers access to this advanced platform. The company also remains on track to deliver its 100+ qubit system by the end of 2025, a development that could further solidify its leadership in the quantum computing sector. Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti’s CEO, emphasized the strategic importance of these advancements, noting that the company’s technology draws on established semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable scalability. He also indicated that further updates will be shared when Rigetti releases its second-quarter 2025 operating results.

The quantum computing industry is still in its early stages, but milestones like Rigetti’s demonstrate tangible progress toward practical, large-scale quantum systems. The company’s focus on improving fidelity and scaling qubit counts aligns with the broader industry goal of achieving quantum advantage, where quantum computers can outperform classical systems in specific tasks. Investors appear optimistic about Rigetti’s trajectory, as evidenced by the significant stock price increase. As Rigetti continues to execute its roadmap, its advancements in modular chip technology and superconducting qubits will likely remain critical drivers of its growth and market relevance.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.