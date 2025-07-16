Bitmine Immersion Soars 25% After Peter Thiel Reveals 9% Stake

Bitmine Immersion Technologies ‘ (BMNR) stock surged 25% to $49.84 after Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund disclosed a 9% stake, with the company’s Ether (ETH) treasury strategy and Tom Lee’s chairmanship driving a 900% stock increase.

‘ stock surged 25% to $49.84 after Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund disclosed a 9% stake, with the company’s Ether (ETH) treasury strategy and Tom Lee’s chairmanship driving a 900% stock increase. SharpLink Gaming (SBET) and Bit Digital (BTBT) rose 21% to $34.96 and 15% to $3.78, respectively, reflecting market enthusiasm for their Ethereum-focused treasury and staking strategies.

Ether’s price climbed 9% to $3,261.12, fueled by broader market interest in decentralized finance, Robinhood’s tokenized asset trading in Europe, and progress on the Senate’s GENIUS Act for stablecoins.

The surge in Ether-related investments has propelled a notable rally in several publicly traded companies with strategic exposure to Ethereum (ETH), reflecting a broader market enthusiasm for decentralized finance and blockchain technologies. Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), a company traditionally rooted in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining, has seen its stock soar 25% to $49.84 in Wednesday trading, catalyzed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel’s disclosure of a 9% stake through his venture capital firm, Founders Fund. This investment underscores Thiel’s continued influence in the technology and cryptocurrency sectors, where he has a storied history as a cofounder of PayPal (PYPL) and Palantir (PLTR) and an early investor in Facebook (META). Founders Fund’s prior bets on crypto ventures, including Tagomi (acquired by Coinbase in 2020) and Polymarket, an Ethereum-based prediction market, further highlight Thiel’s strategic focus on blockchain innovation.

Bitmine’s pivot to an Ether treasury strategy, coupled with the appointment of Fundstrat’s market strategist Tom Lee as board chairman, has fueled a remarkable 900% stock increase, positioning the company as a potential leader in Ether-focused corporate strategies, akin to Strategy’s (MSTR) Bitcoin playbook. This strategic shift aligns with a broader market trend, as Ether itself rallied 9% on Wednesday to $3,261.12, with a 23% gain over the past month. The cryptocurrency’s momentum is partly driven by heightened interest in decentralized finance, bolstered by developments such as Robinhood’s (HOOD) announcement of tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs trading in Europe and the successful IPO of Circle (CRCL), a key player in stablecoins.

Other companies with Ether-centric strategies have also benefited from this wave of optimism. SharpLink Gaming (SBET), chaired by Ethereum cofounder Joe Lubin and pursuing an ETH treasury strategy, climbed 21% to $34.96. Similarly, Bit Digital (BTBT), which recently exited Bitcoin mining to focus on Ether treasury and staking initiatives, gained nearly 15% to $3.78. These movements reflect a growing corporate appetite for Ethereum-based assets, driven by the blockchain’s robust infrastructure and its expanding role in financial applications like staking and stablecoins.

The market’s enthusiasm is further amplified by legislative progress, notably the Senate’s proposed GENIUS Act, which aims to provide a regulatory framework for stablecoins. This follows a groundswell of interest in stablecoins throughout June, spurred by Circle’s IPO success. As Ethereum continues to serve as a backbone for decentralized applications and financial innovation, companies aligning their treasuries with ETH are capitalizing on both the cryptocurrency’s price appreciation and its technological promise. The confluence of corporate adoption, influential investments from figures like Thiel, and supportive market developments positions Ethereum and its related equities as focal points in the evolving landscape of digital assets.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.