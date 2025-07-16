AMD Gets Fresh Price Target Boost from Wall Street Giant

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares slipped to $155 in premarket trading, despite a 6.41% rise to $155.61 previously, fueled by news of resuming MI308 AI chip shipments to China pending U.S. export license approvals.

With a $252 billion market cap, AMD is capitalizing on AI and datacenter demand, but geopolitical trade complexities remain a challenge as it competes with Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares dipped slightly to $155 in premarket trading on Wednesday, reflecting cautious market sentiment despite positive developments for the semiconductor giant. Wells Fargo (WFC) raised its price target for AMD from $120 to $185, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating, signaling confidence in the company’s trajectory as it nears its second-quarter earnings report. The firm’s optimism is driven by expectations of AMD showcasing sustained strength in the datacenter sector through the second half of the year, coupled with effective execution of its product roadmap and advancements in its rack-scale strategy. With a market cap of $252 billion, AMD is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for high-performance computing, particularly in artificial intelligence and datacenter applications.

The company’s stock gained 6.41% to close at $155.61 in the prior session, buoyed by news that AMD will soon resume shipments of its MI308 AI chips to China. This follows the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to restart the review of license applications for exporting these chips to China, the world’s second-largest economy. AMD confirmed on Tuesday that it plans to initiate shipments once approvals are secured, a move that highlights its ability to navigate the intricate U.S.-China trade environment. The MI308 chips are a critical component of AMD’s strategy to compete in the AI market, where demand for advanced processors continues to surge. This development strengthens AMD’s position against rivals like Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC), as it seeks to capture a larger share of the global AI and datacenter markets.

AMD’s focus on datacenter and AI technologies aligns with broader industry trends, where enterprises are increasingly investing in infrastructure to support AI workloads and cloud computing. The company’s advancements in rack-scale solutions, which optimize computing performance at scale, further enhance its appeal to datacenter operators. However, the semiconductor industry faces ongoing challenges, including supply chain constraints and geopolitical risks, particularly in U.S.-China relations. AMD’s ability to secure export approvals for its MI308 chips underscores its strategic importance in the global tech ecosystem, but the company must continue to address regulatory hurdles to maintain its growth momentum. As AMD prepares to report its second-quarter earnings, investors will closely monitor its ability to deliver on datacenter strength and capitalize on the reopening of the Chinese market, which could drive further upside for the stock.

