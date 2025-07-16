ASML Stock Tumbles 7% in Pre-Market Selloff

ASML Holding (ASML) shares fell 7% to $765.39 in premarket trading after the company warned of potential no growth in 2026 due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, despite beating 2Q expectations with net sales of 7.7 billion euros and net profit of 2.29 billion euros.

ASML Holding (ASML) experienced a 7% decline in its share price to $765.39 during premarket trading on Wednesday, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s cautious outlook for 2026 despite a strong second-quarter performance. The Dutch semiconductor equipment giant, a critical player in the global chip supply chain, cited macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, particularly U.S. tariff policies, as factors clouding its future growth prospects. While ASML beat expectations for the second quarter and highlighted robust demand driven by artificial intelligence, its tempered guidance for the current quarter and 2025 sparked market unease.

ASML reported second-quarter net sales of 7.7 billion euros ($8.95 billion), surpassing the LSEG consensus estimate of 7.52 billion euros. Net profit reached 2.29 billion euros, exceeding expectations of 2.04 billion euros. The company also outperformed on net bookings, a vital indicator of future demand, recording 5.5 billion euros against analyst forecasts of 4.19 billion euros. Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen attributed the strong results to revenue from upgrading existing machines and a less severe impact from tariffs than anticipated. This performance underscores ASML’s pivotal role in supplying extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines, essential for producing advanced chips used by industry leaders like Intel (INTC), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Despite the robust quarterly results, ASML’s forward-looking guidance raised concerns. The company projected third-quarter revenue between 7.4 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros, falling short of the market’s expectation of 8.3 billion euros. For 2025, ASML narrowed its full-year net sales growth forecast to 15%, implying revenue of approximately 32.5 billion euros, down from a prior range of 30 billion to 35 billion euros. Looking further ahead, CEO Christophe Fouquet expressed uncertainty about 2026, noting that while demand from AI customers remains strong, macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, including export restrictions and global trade tensions, could hinder growth.

ASML’s significance in the semiconductor industry cannot be overstated. Its EUV machines are indispensable for manufacturing cutting-edge chips that power AI, smartphones, and other advanced technologies. The company’s recently introduced High NA EUV tools, priced at over $400 million each, represent a technological leap, enabling chipmakers to produce smaller, more powerful semiconductors. These machines are central to ASML’s long-term growth strategy, particularly as AI-driven demand continues to surge. Dassen emphasized that AI applications are a significant driver for EUV adoption, positioning ASML to capitalize on the growing need for high-performance computing.

The semiconductor industry is navigating a complex landscape shaped by technological innovation and geopolitical challenges. ASML’s exposure to U.S. tariff policies, which could disrupt supply chains or increase costs, remains a key risk. Additionally, export controls targeting advanced chipmaking equipment have created uncertainty for ASML and its customers. Despite these challenges, the company’s ability to exceed quarterly expectations and secure strong order bookings highlights its resilience and critical role in the global tech ecosystem. As ASML continues to innovate with tools like High NA EUV, its trajectory remains closely tied to the semiconductor industry’s growth, particularly in AI-driven markets, even as it contends with an uncertain global environment.

