Trump-Backed Crypto Bills Stumble in Congress

The cryptocurrency industry faced a significant setback as a package of regulatory bills, strongly endorsed by President Donald Trump, stumbled in the House of Representatives, failing to clear a procedural vote by a margin of 196 in favor to 223 against. This unexpected defeat, driven by a coalition of Democrats and 13 dissenting Republicans, halted progress on legislation aimed at shaping the future of digital assets in the United States. The failure, occurring during what was ambitiously dubbed “Crypto Week,” sent ripples through financial markets, with crypto-linked stocks such as Circle (CRCL), Coinbase (COIN), and MARA Holdings (MARA), all experiencing sharp declines in response to the news.

At the heart of the stalled package are three key proposals with significant implications for the cryptocurrency sector. The GENIUS Act, which had already garnered bipartisan support in the Senate last month, focuses on establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a critical component of the digital asset ecosystem. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value by pegging to assets like the U.S. dollar, have grown in prominence for facilitating transactions and decentralized finance. The CLARITY Act, another pillar of the package, aims to resolve longstanding ambiguities by delineating whether digital assets fall under the purview of the Securities and Exchange Commission as securities or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as commodities. Clear jurisdictional boundaries are essential for fostering innovation while ensuring investor protections. The third proposal seeks to prohibit the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), reflecting concerns among some lawmakers about government overreach and potential threats to financial privacy.

The defeat of the procedural vote, which was necessary to establish debate rules for the legislation, exposed fractures within the Republican caucus. Notably, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was among the 13 Republicans who broke ranks, citing the absence of a CBDC ban in the GENIUS Act as a primary reason for her opposition. In a post on X, Greene emphasized that President Trump’s January 23rd executive order explicitly called for such a prohibition, underscoring the need for Congress to align with this directive. She also criticized House Speaker Johnson for not allowing amendments to the GENIUS Act, signaling procedural frustrations among some GOP members. This rare defiance of Trump’s influence, particularly during a week he framed as pivotal for positioning the U.S. as the global leader in digital assets, highlights the challenges of unifying a party around complex and rapidly evolving financial technologies.

Trump’s vocal support for the bills was evident in a Truth Social post earlier Tuesday, where he described the legislation as a “tremendous Bill to Make America the UNDISPUTED, NUMBER ONE LEADER in Digital Assets.” He argued that the GENIUS Act would propel the U.S. far ahead of competitors like China and Europe, framing digital assets as “the FUTURE” and urging unanimous Republican support. The failure to advance the bills, however, raises questions about the immediate path forward. House Republican leadership has not yet clarified whether they will pursue a second vote on the same package or revise the bills to address dissent within their ranks. The decision to forego another vote on Tuesday further clouded the prospects for swift resolution.

The broader context of this legislative stumble underscores the delicate balance between fostering innovation and addressing regulatory concerns in the cryptocurrency space. The global digital asset market, valued at over $2 trillion as of mid-2025, has seen explosive growth, driven by institutional adoption and technological advancements. Yet, regulatory uncertainty in the U.S. has been a persistent hurdle, with industry leaders arguing that clear rules could unlock further investment and innovation. The GENIUS Act’s focus on stablecoins, for instance, responds to their growing role in global finance, with major players like Circle issuing widely used tokens such as USDC. Similarly, the CLARITY Act addresses a critical need for regulatory precision, as overlapping SEC and CFTC jurisdictions have led to legal disputes and stifled market development. The proposed CBDC ban, meanwhile, reflects a broader ideological debate about the role of centralized financial systems in an era of decentralized technologies.

The market’s reaction to the vote’s failure highlights the stakes for crypto-linked companies. Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and MARA Holdings, a digital asset firm focused on blockchain infrastructure, are particularly sensitive to regulatory developments that could shape their operational landscape. Circle’s significant drop reflects the market’s recognition of the GENIUS Act’s importance to the stablecoin sector. As the U.S. competes to maintain its edge in the global digital asset race, the path forward for these bills remains uncertain. Republican leaders must now navigate internal divisions and craft a strategy to revive the legislation, whether through compromise or renewed procedural efforts, to deliver on the promise of making America the preeminent leader in this transformative industry.

