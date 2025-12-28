Top Options Trades for 2026: Analyst Bullish on Micron (MU) Momentum and CAVA Short Squeeze

Explosive Options technical analyst Bob Lang advises broad caution heading into 2026, recommending a high cash position due to market complacency with the VIX near historically low levels around 15%, while noting the Santa Claus rally could still post modest gains given no precedent for three consecutive negative years.

For Micron (MU), up over 200% in 2025 and trading near $285, Lang highlights strong earnings follow-through and institutional call buying, suggesting March $300 calls targeting further upside.

For Cava Group (CAVA), down roughly 50% year-to-date but showing recent improvement with heavy short interest, Lang favors March $60 calls for a potential squeeze toward the $73 – $75 level near its 200-day moving average.

As markets navigate the Santa Claus rally period, Explosive Options technical analyst Bob Lang recently appeared on Yahoo Finance to discuss positioning for the end of 2025 and into 2026, along with specific options plays tied to the seasonal uptick.

Lang recommends entering 2026 with a substantial cash position due to elevated market complacency. The volatility index has hovered near 15%, dipping below that level recently to its yearly low, signaling limited fear among investors. When complacency reaches extremes, it often leaves only sellers in the market after widespread buying. Taking profits now makes sense, as evidenced by recent selling pressure expected to continue into the following week. That said, the ongoing Santa Claus rally, which began mid-week, could still deliver gains. Historical data shows the past two years produced negative returns during this period, and three consecutive negative years have never occurred, suggesting potential for a positive outcome, though perhaps milder than expected.

Turning to specific ideas, Lang highlighted Micron Technology (MU), a stock up roughly 240% in 2025 with nearly 90% analyst ‘Buy’ ratings. The company’s latest earnings exceeded expectations across margins, revenue, earnings, and guidance, driving strong post-report follow-through. Lang views $300 as an achievable near-term target, representing about 6% upside from levels around $285 and aligning with a key Fibonacci retracement. Strong call volume in February and March $300 strikes indicates institutional interest in further gains into early 2026. He suggests buying March $300 calls, priced around $28.50 or 10% of the stock price, noting the premium appears rich but justified given the momentum and incoming capital.

Lang also pointed to Cava Group (CAVA), down approximately 48% for the year after sharp declines earlier. Recent price action shows improvement with increased volume and positive options flow. The chart lacks the bullishness of Micron, but heavy short interest sets up potential for a squeeze. Buyers gaining control could force shorts to cover, sparking rapid upside. Lang favors March $60 calls targeting $73, near the 200-day moving average where resistance may emerge, offering solid returns on a move to $73 – $75 over the coming months.

Lang’s insights reflect caution on broad market exposure amid low volatility while identifying targeted options opportunities in Micron and Cava to capitalize on potential extensions of seasonal strength.

WallStreetPit does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.